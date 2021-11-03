Monday, Oct. 18
• Runaway — Officers were dispatched to a runaway complaint. While searching for the juvenile, officers were advised by a local business that they had shoplifted in their store. The subject was located later that day and returned to their residence. The shoplifting case remains open at this time.
• Harassment — Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The complainant requested to meet at the Evart PD office. The complaint was determined to be harassment and not a viable threats complaint.
Monday, Oct. 25
• Found Property — An abandoned bicycle was located just east of town. If you are missing a bicycle, please contact the Evart Police Department.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• Assault — Officers were dispatched to an assault complaint at a local business. The victim does not wish to pursue charges, only that the incident be documented.
• Harassment — Officers were called to a harassment complaint. Complainant does not wish to pursue charges, only that the incident be documented.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint between landlord and tenant.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil dispute over personal property.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Civil — Officers were called to a civil complaint between two tenants.
• Check Well Being — Officers were called to a wellbeing check. The case has been turned over to adult protective services.
• Accident/Personal Injury — Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Child Abuse — Officers were dispatched to a report of alleged child abuse. The case remains open at this time.
Sunday, Oct. 31
• Assist CPS — Officers were called to assist CPS with an open investigation.
• Civil/Trespass Warning — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint over access to property. A trespass warning was issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.