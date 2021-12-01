Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were called to three separate private property accidents at local businesses. No injuries were reported.
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers received a Criminal Sexual Conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Harassment — Officers were dispatched to a harassment complaint involving a money scam.
Thursday, Nov. 18
• Personal Injury Accident — Officers were called to investigate a two-vehicle personal injury accident.
Saturday, Nov. 20
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation of a squatter in a vacant house. The subject was removed from the property and no charges were sought by the owner of the property.
Sunday, Nov. 21
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic violence complaint.
• Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a complaint involving a lost bridge card. The case remains open at this time.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Retail Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a local business on a shoplifting complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint involving property.
• Malicious Destruction of Property — Officers were called to a property damage complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• Retail Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint at a local business. The subject was identified and located. The stolen items were returned, and no charges were sought by the business.
Thursday, Nov. 25
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress complaint. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined to be a civil matter.
Friday, Nov. 26
• Warrant Arrest — Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The subject was located and determined to have an outstanding warrant. They were transported to the Osceola County Jail, where they were lodged on their warrant.
