Tuesday, Aug. 8

• Miscellaneous — Officers were dispatched to a check well-being on an individual laying on the ground. The subject was transported to Reed City Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

• Miscellaneous — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with a runaway.

• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist Children’s Protective Services with a home visit.

Friday, Aug. 11

• Larceny — Officers investigated a larceny complaint involving a stolen Vape pen and tobacco products. The case remains open at this time.

Saturday, Aug. 12

• Domestic — Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department while handling a domestic violence call.

• Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious complaint involving an unattended juvenile. The juvenile was returned home and Children’s Protective Services was notified of the incident.

• Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress between a few juveniles. Upon arrival the suspect had left in a vehicle. Officers caught up to the vehicle and stopped it. After investigating the complaint nobody wanted to seek charges.

• Warrant Arrests — Officers made contact with two subjects who had a warrant out for their arrest. Subjects were arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail.

Sunday, Aug. 13

• Animal Complaint — Officers were dispatched to a dog at large complaint. Officers attempted to catch the dog but were unable to. The case remains open pending contact with the owner.

