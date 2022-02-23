Tuesday, February 8:
• Harassment — Officers were dispatched to a harassment complaint. Reporting subject was receiving threatening and unwanted messages being sent to them. Officers contacted the other subject and advised them further contact would result in criminal charges being sought by the complainant.
Saturday, February 12:
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a report of a missing person. The subject was later located and returned home by a family member.
• Assault/Warrant Arrest — Officers were dispatched to an assault complaint. One of the subjects were arrested on a felony warrant. That subject was transported to the county line and turned over to an officer from the agency holding the felony warrant.
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal subject. After interviewing the subject, it was determined the was not suicidal. The subject did not request any additional services.
Monday, Feb. 14:
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to help mitigate a civil dispute.
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a property damage accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.