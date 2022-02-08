Thursday, Jan. 27

• No Security — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not have insurance on it, so the driver was issued an appearance citation and the vehicle was towed.

• Property Damage Accident — Officer were dispatched to investigate a single vehicle car/deer property damage accident.

• Noise Complaint — Officer were dispatched to a noise complaint. Contact was made with the resident of the home and they advised they would correct the issue.

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Animal Complaint — Officers were dispatched to check on the wellbeing of a dog who appeared to be left outdoors and malnourished. The owner advised the dog is being properly taken care of, and has access to a warm shelter all the time.

• Wellbeing Check — Officers were dispatched to check on a possible suicidal subject. The subject advised they were not suicidal and were not in need of any services.

• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious subject. Officers made contact with the subject and it was determined no crime had been commit.

Sunday, Jan. 30

• Civil — Officers were dispatched to assist with a civil dispute.