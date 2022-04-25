Tuesday, April 5
Larceny — Officers were contacted regarding a theft of merchandise from a local business. The suspect was identified, and a report was forwarded for review.
Civil — Officers were contacted regarding a possible larceny complaint. The suspect returned the property, and the complainant did not require any additional services.
Well Being Check — Officers were dispatched to a well-being check. The subject was able to speak with a behavioral health professional and no further services were required.
Mental — Officers were dispatched to a subject threatening to hurt themselves. The subject agreed to be transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
Friday, April 8
Fraud — Officers received an Adult Protective Services referral for an elderly subject who might be a victim of fraud. The case remains open at this time.
UDAA (Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile) — Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen automobile. The vehicle was recovered, and a report has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
PDA — Officers were dispatched to investigate a property damage accident.
Larceny — Officers were dispatched to investigate a larceny complaint at a residence. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, April 9
Civil — Officers were dispatched to conduct a civil standby while a renter retrieved their property from the current tenant.
Assault — Officers were dispatched to an assault and battery that occurred at a local business. The case remains under investigation.
Illegal Burn — Officers were requested by Evart Fire Department to issue a citation for an individual who was illegally burning material
Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil matter involving property belonging to a former roommate. The property was returned to the individual.
Monday, April 11
Larceny — Officers were dispatched to investigate a larceny complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
MDOP — Officers were dispatched for malicious destruction of property complaint involving a vehicle being shot by a bb gun. The incident remains under investigation.
Suspicious — Officers were dispatched for an attempted breaking and entering. The suspect tried to gain entrance into a home however was unsuccessful. The incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, April 13
Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil dispute.
Assault — Officers were dispatched to investigate an assault complaint. The incident was investigated, and a report was forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.
Thursday, April 14
False Alarm — Officers were dispatched to investigate a residential alarm. The alarm was determined to be an accidental activation.
Friday, April 15
Trespassing — Officers were dispatched to investigate a trespassing complaint.
Check Well-Being — Officers were dispatched to check on the well-being of a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to the Reed City Emergency Room for an evaluation.
Saturday, April 16
Suspicious — Officer found an open door to a business. The building was searched, and nobody was found inside. The owner was contacted to secure the business.
