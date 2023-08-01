• Personal Injury Accident — Officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle personal injury accident. One of the drivers were checked on scene by EMS but refused further treatment.
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation at a local business involving threats of violence. The complaint was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
• Warrant — Officers made contact with a subject who had a valid warrant for their arrest. Subject was arrested and lodged on their warrant.
• Area Check — Officers assisted Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a suspicious situation complaint. The subject was found to be driving under influence and was lodged.
• Well-Being Check — Officers were dispatched to a check well-being at a residence. All parties were fine and no assistance was needed from law enforcement.
• Juvenile Complaint — Officers were dispatched to locate a juvenile who left their residence. The juvenile was located and returned to their parent.
• Operating While Intoxicated — Officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers made contact with the subject and they were found to be intoxicated. The subject was arrested and lodged.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. After investigating the complaint, it was determined the complaint was a civil issue.
• Trespass — Officers were dispatched for a civil complaint involving a subject trespassing. The complainant was advised due to the circumstances it was a civil matter and they needed to get the subject evicted through the courts.
• Suicide — Officers assisted Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to Reed City Hospital for a mental evaluation.
• Warrant — Officers made an arrest of a subject who had a warrant.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched for a civil complaint between two subjects who share a residence together. One of the subjects agreed to leave the scene for the night.
• Alarm — Officers were dispatched for a burglary alarm. The building was searched and was secure. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.
• Runaway — Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was found and returned to their home.
• Animal Complaint — Officers were dispatched for an animal complaint involving a dog attacking a cat. The report will be sent up to prosecutor for review.
