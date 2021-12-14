Wednesday, Dec. 1
• Standby — Officers were called to stand by while two subjects were picking up property from a residence. One subject had an outstanding warrant, and they were arrested and lodged after moving their property out of the residence.
Thursday, Dec. 2
• Runaway — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with detaining a runaway from a county residence who was seen in town. Contact was made with the juvenile and they were detained until turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff Department.
• Operating While Intoxicated — Officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in the City of Evart. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and on further investigation determined that the driver was operating while intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged.
Saturday, Dec. 4
• Suicidal — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal subject. Officers transported the subject to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
