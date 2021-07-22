Monday, July 12
• Operating Without a License — While on patrol, Officers conducted a traffic stop which resulted in an arrest of a subject who was operating the vehicle without a license (subject never applied for a driver’s license). The subject was released at the scene with an appearance citation.
Tuesday, July 13
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers responded to investigate a private property damage accident.
Wednesday, July 14
• Fraud — Officers were advised by a subject that someone had attempted to make a purchase online with their debit card. The case remains open at this time.
• Hinder/Obstruct Police — Officers were dispatched to a report of a disorderly subject at a local business. The subject was detained and released at the scene with an appearance citation.
Thursday, July 15
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a standby during a domestic incident. Officers stood by while deputies conducted their investigation.
Friday, July 16
• Trespass — Officers were called to a complaint of a suspicious subject outside of a local business who was harassing customers. Officers gave the subject a no trespassing notice at request of the business owner.
Saturday, July 17
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers responded to investigate a private property damage accident.
• Assist/K9 Track — Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a standby during a felonious assault incident. Officers stood by while deputies conducted their investigation.
