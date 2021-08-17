Tuesday, Aug. 3
• Warrant Arrest — Officers were notified that a subject with an outstanding warrant from our department was being detained in Isabella County. Officers traveled to Isabella County to pick up the subject in question and they were transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
Friday, Aug. 6
• Warrant Arrest — While on patrol, officers made contact with a subject with an outstanding warrant from our department. The subject was transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
• Assist — Officers were called to dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department when a citizen came into the department to report that a vehicle was on fire. Officers assisted the corrections officers in extinguishing the flames until the fire department arrived on scene.
Sunday, Aug. 8
• Fail to Pay — Officers were dispatched to a local business for a fail to pay complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen debit card. The case remains open at this time.
Monday, Aug. 9
• Child Custody — Officers were called to a custody dispute. Officers advised the parents further involvement with Friend of the Court was required to resolve their dispute.
• Civil — Officers were called to a civil complaint. Officers advised the complainant what options were available to help them resolve the issue.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a complaint involving two minor children that wandered from a residence. The children were found and returned to their parents after investigating the incident further.
Friday, Aug. 13
• Property Damage Accident/No Insurance — Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. One driver was cited for operating without insurance.
• CPS Complaint — Officers were called to conduct a joint investigation with Child Protective Services. The case remains open at this time.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• Trespassing/Harassment — Officers were dispatched to a trespassing and harassment complaint. Officers made contact with the offenders, and they agreed to leave the premises.
