Sunday, Dec. 4

Car vs deer, S 47 Road/M-115, Clam Lake Township

Retail fraud investigation, E 34 Road, Haring Township

Car vs deer, N 29 Road/E 24 Road, Colfax Township

Car vs deer, M-55/S Seeley Road, Haring Township

23-year-old male arrested on assault warrant, Makinaw Trail/32 Road, Haring Township

47-year-old male arrested for OWI, Mitchell Street/Stimson Street Cadillac

Monday, Dec. 5

50-year-old Male arrested for OWI, Laurel Street/Pear Street, Cadillac

Breaking and Entering investigation, Randolph Street, Manton

Stalking investigation, Anna Circle, Cadillac

Breaking and entering investigation, S 41 Road, Clam Lake Township

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Car vs deer, M-55/S 27 1/4 Road, Cherry Grove Township

47-year-old male arrested on warrant, Menominee Trail, Hanover Township

One car PDA, E 34 Road/S 33 1/2 Road, Selman Township

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Two car PDA, S 37 Road/28 Road, Haring Township

36-year-old male arrested on warrant, W Wexford Avenue, Buckley

CSC investigation, 30 3/4 Road, Haring Township

37-year-old female arrested on warrant, M-42, Cedar Creek Township

One car PDA, 16 Road/N 23 Road, Antioch Township

Thursday, Dec. 8

One car PDA, N 9 Road/Sadie Lane, Mesick

Larceny, Selma Street, Cadillac

Threats investigation, Michigan Ave, Mesick

Car vs deer, US-131 Fwy, MM 177, Haring Township

Threats investigation, 39 Road, Haring Township

Larceny, Lincoln Street, Cadillac

Friday, Dec. 9

Car vs deer, M-55/Benson Road, Cherry Grove Township

30-year-old male arrested on warrant, M-37/W 6 Road, Hanover Township

Fraud investigation, 34 Road, Cadillac

Car vs deer, W 4 Road/N 19 Road, Buckley

Treats investigation, Miltner Street, Cadillac

Larceny, W 13th Street, Cadillac

Stalking investigation, Clark Street, Mesick

Civil dispute, W 16 Road, Mesick

35-year-old male arrested on warrant, S 27 Road, Boon Township

30-year-old female arrested for Trespassing, E 34 Road, Haring Township

Saturday, Dec. 10

Car vs deer, M-115/Maplewood Drive, Selma Township

Alarm, Boon Road, Haring Township

Civil dispute, Cecil Road, Haring Township

Threats investigation, Paul Street, Mesick

