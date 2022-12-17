Sunday, Dec. 4
Car vs deer, S 47 Road/M-115, Clam Lake Township
Retail fraud investigation, E 34 Road, Haring Township
Car vs deer, N 29 Road/E 24 Road, Colfax Township
Car vs deer, M-55/S Seeley Road, Haring Township
23-year-old male arrested on assault warrant, Makinaw Trail/32 Road, Haring Township
47-year-old male arrested for OWI, Mitchell Street/Stimson Street Cadillac
Monday, Dec. 5
50-year-old Male arrested for OWI, Laurel Street/Pear Street, Cadillac
Breaking and Entering investigation, Randolph Street, Manton
Stalking investigation, Anna Circle, Cadillac
Breaking and entering investigation, S 41 Road, Clam Lake Township
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Car vs deer, M-55/S 27 1/4 Road, Cherry Grove Township
47-year-old male arrested on warrant, Menominee Trail, Hanover Township
One car PDA, E 34 Road/S 33 1/2 Road, Selman Township
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Two car PDA, S 37 Road/28 Road, Haring Township
36-year-old male arrested on warrant, W Wexford Avenue, Buckley
CSC investigation, 30 3/4 Road, Haring Township
37-year-old female arrested on warrant, M-42, Cedar Creek Township
One car PDA, 16 Road/N 23 Road, Antioch Township
Thursday, Dec. 8
One car PDA, N 9 Road/Sadie Lane, Mesick
Larceny, Selma Street, Cadillac
Threats investigation, Michigan Ave, Mesick
Car vs deer, US-131 Fwy, MM 177, Haring Township
Threats investigation, 39 Road, Haring Township
Larceny, Lincoln Street, Cadillac
Friday, Dec. 9
Car vs deer, M-55/Benson Road, Cherry Grove Township
30-year-old male arrested on warrant, M-37/W 6 Road, Hanover Township
Fraud investigation, 34 Road, Cadillac
Car vs deer, W 4 Road/N 19 Road, Buckley
Treats investigation, Miltner Street, Cadillac
Larceny, W 13th Street, Cadillac
Stalking investigation, Clark Street, Mesick
Civil dispute, W 16 Road, Mesick
35-year-old male arrested on warrant, S 27 Road, Boon Township
30-year-old female arrested for Trespassing, E 34 Road, Haring Township
Saturday, Dec. 10
Car vs deer, M-115/Maplewood Drive, Selma Township
Alarm, Boon Road, Haring Township
Civil dispute, Cecil Road, Haring Township
Threats investigation, Paul Street, Mesick
