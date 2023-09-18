Missaukee County
Monday, Sept. 4
• 8 p.m. — Assault investigation, 200 block Pine Street, Lake City
Friday, Sept. 8
• 7:50 p.m. — Assist with CSC investigation, 1000 block E. Walker Road, Forest Township
• 8:45 p.m. — Civil dispute, 9000 block W. Watergate Road, McBain
Wexford County
Sunday, Sept. 3
• 11:10 a.m. — 57-year-old male arrested for no operators license, State and Seventh streets, Manton
• 12:10 p.m. — Harassing phone calls, 1000 block N. Mitchell Street, Haring Township
• 1:33 p.m. — Larceny, 8000 block E. 14 Road, Manton
• 6:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 10000 block 37 Road, Clam Lake Township
Monday, Sept. 4
• 3:21 a.m. — Alarm, 9000 block E. 13th Street, Haring Township
• 10:03 a.m. — Larceny, 1000 block N. Mitchell Street, Haring Township
• 10:44 a.m. — 3-car PDA, M-115 and 13th Street, Selma Township
• 11:29 a.m. — Medical assist, 2000 block Sixth Street, Haring Township
• 3:25 p.m. — 35-year-old male arrested for operating an unregistered vehicle, E. 16 Road, N. 47 Road, Cedar Creek Township
• 5:56 p.m. — Domestic assault, 5000 block Traci Lane, Haring Township
• 8:11 p.m. — 31-year-old male arrested for DWLS, M-115/Division Street, Selma Township
• 8:49 p.m. — Larceny, 6000 block N. 41 Road, Liberty Township
