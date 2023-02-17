Missaukee
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• 5:35 a.m. One-car PDA, Lucas Road/Cadillac Road, Richland Township
• 6:35 a.m. Two-car PDA, Stoney Corners Road/S. Lachance Road, Richland Township
• 6:45 a.m. Car vs. deer, M-66/Jennings Road, Reeder Township
Thursday, Feb. 8
• 8 a.m. 37-year-old male arrested for warrant, Walker Road, Caldwell Township
• 4:50 p.m. Identity theft, S. Morey Road, Lake Township
• 7:45 p.m. Suspicious situation, Call Road, Forest Township
Friday, Feb. 10
• 1:24 p.m. Suspicious situation, Morey Road, Lake City
• 6:35 p.m. Two car crash, 32-year-old male arrested for OWI, M-55/Star City Road, Aetna Township
• 7:51 p.m. Trespassing, M-55, Lake City
• 7 p.m. Juvenile runaway, Cadillac Road, Lake Township
• 9:20 p.m. Domestic assault, 9 Mile Road, Lake City
Saturday, Feb. 11
• Noon Civil dispute, Morey Road, Caldwell Township
• 7:15 p.m. Civil dispute, Pavilion Drive, Lake City
Wexford
Sunday, Feb. 5
• 11:29 a.m. PDA, U.S. 131/MM 184, Haring Township
• 6:40 p.m. Hit-and-run crash, E 34 Road, Haring Township
• 6:49 p.m. Suspicious vehicle, M-115, Clam Lake Township
• 6:55 p.m. Well-being check, M-115/Mackinaw Trail, Clam Lake Township
• 8:40 p.m. Car vs deer, S. 39 Road/M-115, Clam Lake Township
Monday, Feb. 6
• 5:33 p.m. 80-year-old male arrested for OWI 3rd, M-37/M-115, Mesick
• 6:33 p.m. 67-year-old female arrested for domestic assault, S. 37 Road, Cherry Grove Township
• 6:39 p.m. One vehicle crash, M-55/S. 7 Road, South Branch Township
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• 4:30 p.m. Found property, N. Mitchell Street, Haring Township
• 6:18 p.m. 33-year-old male arrested for domestic assault, Cedar Creek Township
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• 5:50 a.m. Car vs. deer, E. 16 Road / 39 Road, Cedar Creek Township
• 6:55 a.m. Car vs. deer, 16 Road/25 1/2 Road, Colfax Township
• 6:58 p.m. MDOP, W. Mesick Avenue, Mesick
• 6:31 p.m. MDOP, Simmons Street, Cadillac
• 7:46 pm. Suspicious situation, N. 29 1/2 Road, Greenwood Township
• 7:09 p.m. 49-year-old male arrested for Possession of Meth and a warrant, M-55/Seeley Road, Clam Lake Township
• 8:18 p.m. 30-year-old female arrested for a warrant, M-55/Seeley Road, Clam Lake Township
Thursday, Feb. 9
• 2:59 a.m. Suspicious situation, E. Lake Mitchell Drive, Cherry Grove Township
• 3:30 p.m. Car vs. tree, M-55/S. 27 Road, Cherry Grove Township
• 4:25 p.m. PDA, M-115/26 Road, Antioch Township
• 4:40 p.m. Car vs. tree, M-55/Locust Lane, Cherry Grove Township
• 6:45 p.m. Threats investigation, Plett Road, Cadillac
• 9:40 p.m. Breaking and entering, Walter Street, Mesick
Friday, Feb. 10
• 5:42 p.m. Well-being check, E. 34 Road, Haring Township
Saturday, Feb. 11
• 3 p.m. One-car crash, S. 37 Road, Haring Township
• 7:53 p.m. Felonious assault, Dandy Street, Cadillac
• 11:10 p.m. Car vs. tree, County Line Road/N. 25 Road, Greenwood Township
