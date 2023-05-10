Monday, May 1
Officers assisted sheriff’s deputies with a warrant attempt on a wanted felon at a residence. The wanted individual was not located.
The school liaison officer, with the school administration, investigated a possible bullying case happening at school.
School Liaison Officer assisted school administration with a disorderly student while awaiting the arrival of the student’s probation officer.
An officer received a call from a parent reporting a possible threat happening to his child at school. After investigating, no threat was found.
An Officer responded to a call from a man saying he was feeling suicidal, he was transported to hospital for evaluation.
Tuesday, May 2
An officer responded to a two-car accident. No injuries.
Officers assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.
An officer was dispatched to a residence for a well-being check. Everything was OK.
An officer took a report of a possible larceny. After investigating, the larceny was unfounded.
Wednesday, May 3
An officer responded to a call about a paring knife that was found on the property of Reed City schools. The knife was collected.
An officer conducted a well-being check on an individual with known mental health issues who had been making strange statements. The individual was found to be okay.
Thursday, May 4
The school liaison officer conducted a walk of the school grounds. The officer located an empty alcohol bottle and marijuana cigarettes stashed on the edge of the property.
The school liaison took a report of a possible assault witnessed by another individual. The alleged victim stated he and the offender were joking around with each other. No crime occurred and the matter of the horse play was addressed by school staff.
An officer stood by with Osceola County Deputies for officer safety while an arrest was made on a parole absconder.
Officers investigated a reported self caused injury at an assisted living facility as per state policy. The injury was found to be accidental. No crime occurred.
Officers took a report of a possible Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree. The matter is under investigation.
Officers took a report of a loose dog that had torn into a trash bag. The owner took the dog and cleaned up the trash. A verbal warning was given.
Friday, May 5
Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department with a domestic assault.
Officers were dispatched to a report of shoplifting by a teen. She was issued a misdemeanor citation and her probation officer was notified.
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint. Prior to arrival the noise had stopped, and its origin could not be located.
An officer served court appearance paperwork for Probate court.
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint regarding boisterous conduct around a bonfire. A verbal warning was given to keep their voices down.
Saturday, May 6
Officers were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 Block of S Chestnut St. The fire was mostly contained in the attic and at this time is not believed to be suspicious.
Officers conducted a traffic stop for no license plate. The 27-year-old male driver was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance and arrested on two outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.
Officers took a report from a woman who had obscenities shouted at her and her daughter while walking. The woman did not wish to pursue disorderly conduct charges on the alleged offender, her aunt.
Sunday, May 7
Officers issued abatement notices regarding trash being in violation of city ordinance at two residences.
Officers were requested to check the wellbeing of children by CPS. The children were checked on and found to be OK.
