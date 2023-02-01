Monday, Jan. 16
Officers were dispatched to a complaint regarding an attempt to fraudulently obtain a prescription. The matter is under investigation.
An officer issued an abatement for a damaged fence. Pending on removal or fixing of the fence.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
The School Liaison Officer assisted the Elementary School staff that were having difficulties contacting a parent of a sick student that needed to go home. The officer was able to contact the parents.
After stopping a 38-year-old woman for disregarding a stop sign she was issued an appearance citation for having a suspended license. She was also cited for the stop sign and having an expired plate. A license driver drove the vehicle away.
An officer issued an abatement for a large amount of trash in the front and side of a property.
An officer issued an abatement for having a horse in city limits and for having a large amount of trash in the yard.
An officer issued an abatement to someone that was staying in a camper behind a residence.
An officer responded to a call regarding a man making suicidal threats. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the male was extremely intoxicated. He denied being suicidal. He was checked over by EMS and refused treatment or to be taken to the hospital.
Thursday, Jan. 19
The School Liaison Officer assisted with a Reed City Middle School student that assaulted a staff member.
Officers arrested a 22-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant for Child Neglect.
Friday, Jan. 20
An officer conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic infraction. The 46-year-old male driver was arrested on two different warrants.
The School Liaison Officer was informed that a Reed City High School student might be in possession of a personal video of another student that was taken without their permission. The case is still under investigation.
An officer investigated a possible fraudulent check situation.
The School Liaison Officer was called to the Reed City High School in regard to a student making comments about suicide. After investigating and talking to the parents, it was determined that the student was no threat to themselves.
An officer assisted the Osceola Sheriff Office with the well-being check on a 34-year-old female. Upon arrival to the house, no one was home.
An officer responded to a call regarding possible adult abuse/neglect. The case is still under investigation.
Saturday, Jan. 21
An officer was dispatched to a home regarding possible child abuse. The case is still under investigation and was sent to CPS.
An officer was contacted regarding an argument between family members and allegations of adult abuse. The situation was de-escalated before the officer left and the matter is under further investigation.
Sunday, Jan. 22
An officer was contacted regarding some text messages about some inappropriate behavior.
An officer was contacted to do a welfare check on a 26-year-old female that was having an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend. Upon arrival, both individuals were fine.
An officer was dispatched to a residence where it was alleged there had been a minor assault between a dating couple. There were no injuries and the individuals separated. The matter has been sent to the prosecutor for possible charges.
Monday, Jan. 23
An officer was called regarding some graffiti/vandalism that was found on the North Chestnut Bridge. The case is still under investigation.
An officer was called about a suspicious letter that a 73-year-old male received. After investigation, no threat to anyone was found.
An officer was contacted regarding a VIN verification on a snowmobile.
An officer arrested a 32-year-old female for trespassing the Reed City Hospital after exhibiting threatening behavior and refusing to leave.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
An officer was dispatched to the Reed City Hospital regarding a 15-year-old male who physically assaulted his mother while in the emergency room.
The School Liaison officer got reports from a High School student about a possible incident between two brothers resulting with an injury to the head.
An officer is investigating a case where a parent of a male initially refused to take him to the hospital after suffering a head injury. The case was transferred to CPS for further investigation. Charges of obstructing an officer have also been requested.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Officers assisted with drug interdiction efforts.
An officer served a notice of trespassing. The man was unwanted at a local establishment after his behavior the previous day.
An officer was dispatched to a residence after a 911 call came in from a juvenile alleging possible abuse. After investigation, the abuse was unfounded.
Friday, Jan. 27
The School Liaison officer was notified regarding inappropriate use of a cell phone at the high school. The matter is under investigation.
The School Liaison officer responded to the elementary school regarding a juvenile being assaultive toward staff members. The student was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The matter has been sent to the prosecutor for possible charges.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Officers issued a citation for failing to clean up refuse.
Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department corrections officer with transporting an inmate from the hospital to the jail.
Sunday, Jan. 29
An officer was dispatched regarding a person slumped over the wheel of a car. Upon arrival and after investigation, the officer arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. Approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine was found and seized. The matter is under further investigation.
