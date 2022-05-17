Monday, May 2
• Two juveniles were issued citations for being in possession of a marijuana vape pen.
• Complaint made to the department by a parent of phone threats that were made to her minor daughter. The person involved is no longer living in the state, but the incident was recorded and on file.
Tuesday, May 3
• Officers found a child’s bike at Westerburg Park. If you are missing a bicycle please contact the RCPD to identify.
Wednesday, May 4
• Officers found three juveniles in violation of the city curfew. All three were returned to parents and issued a citation.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence for possible child neglect. The mother was intoxicated, and the children were turned over to a grandparent and the case sent to CPS for investigation.
Thursday, May 5
• Officers dispatched to conduct a well-being check. After a conversation with the person, it was found that he is well and feeling okay.
• Officers dispatched to residence for person exhibiting unusual behavior. Community Mental Health was briefed and the person assisted back to their apartment.
• Officers assisted Osceola County Deputy with a B&E investigation.
• Officers dispatched to residence for an out of control juvenile. Following an investigation, the juvenile was transported for mental health treatment.
Friday, May 6
• Officers were dispatched to an individual experiencing mental health difficulties. The matter was turned over to Community Mental Health.
• Officers were requested by Community Mental Health to take an individual into protective custody and transport them for an evaluation.
• Officers arrested a 32-year-old male on an outstanding warrant out of Mecosta County for violation of bond release conditions.
Saturday, May 7
• Officers transported an individual to a mental health facility for in-patient treatment
Sunday, May 8
• Officers issued an abatement notice for an unregistered and/or inoperable vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.