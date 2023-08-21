Monday, Aug. 7
An officer transported a 58yr old male that was arrested in Kent County on a warrant for failing to appear in court out of Osceola. He was lodged in the jail without incident.
An officer was dispatched to a location regarding a disorderly person. The man left without further issue.
An officer issued various abatement for violation of lawn maintenance city ordinance.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The caller stated a man had been loitering around the Chamber of Commerce for several days. The man is known to officers from previous contact and no criminal activity took place.
An officer assisted someone that came to the department to make reports of online harassment. He was advised on how to handle the matter.
An officer took a report of an elderly scam where the scammer pretends to be on an oil rig offshore and starts a relationship online asking for money. The woman stated she was aware it was a scam.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
An officer took a report or a found bike. If you are missing a bicycle, contact the RCPD to identify it.
An officer took a report of an attempted fraud scam. The woman stated she received a message telling her to click a button to receive an IRS refund. Upon inspection of the link, clicking the button takes you to a non IRS website where they attempt to gather personal information.
An officer transported a 23-year-old male that was arrested in Montcalm County on an FTA warrant out of Osceola. He was transported to the local jail and lodged.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
An officer assisted the Michigan State Police on the scene of a minor accident with traffic control.
An officer issued various abatement for violation of lawn maintenance city ordinance.
An officer assisted deputies in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. He was found later and returned home.
An officer responded to a call regarding threats to the caller’s dog from a previous neighbor in another town. The previous neighbor could not be reached and it is believed he is unaware the caller is no longer his neighbor.
Officers investigated a report of a possible suicidal man. The man stated he had been having a rough time previously and no longer wished to harm himself.
Thursday, Aug. 10
An officer found a phone on the side of the road after it alerted 911 to a possible crash. There was no crash but the phone sensed the impact from being left on the car and falling off going down the road. The owner was located and the phone was returned.
An officer issued various abatement for violation of lawn maintenance city ordinance.
Friday, Aug. 11
An officer took a complaint regarding a possible harassment case from an ex-husband. The case is still under investigation.
An officer transported a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
An officer took a report from a woman who is the guardian of another adult with mental health problems who made statements expressing they wished another family member was no longer around. The matter was unfounded.
Saturday, Aug. 12
An officer took a report from a man that came into the department to report an internet scam. He had been led to believe he was going to a lustful encounter with a woman met online but had to provide a gaming card to keep the woman’s nephew, she was supposedly babysitting, occupied. An investigation showed the scammer to be a male in another country.
An officer was dispatched to a report of a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred several nights prior. The man calling has known mental health problems and it was determined he was suffering from auditory hallucinations.
A man called the RCPD to report the sighting of UFOs. It was determined the man was in Lake County and the matter was turned over to the sheriff department to check on the man. The UFOs were determined to likely be meteors from the Persied meteor shower.
Sunday, Aug. 13
An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old male for operating while impaired with a high BAC.
An officer took a report from a man regarding a family disagreement on how his elderly grandmother was being cared for.
An officer responded to a call about a 59-year-old male that was showing suicidal behavior. The officer transported him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
