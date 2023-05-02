Monday, April 24
• The School Liaison Officer was asked to do a well-fare check on two middle school students that haven’t been in school for a while. After investigating, the students were OK.
• A School Liaison Officer took a report regarding an assault between two students.
Tuesday, April 25
• School Liaison Officer responded to a report of found marijuana.
• The School Liaison Officer responded to the high school to a report from a student about harassment happening. Still under investigation.
• The School Liaison Officer took a report of a fight between two students.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence for possible domestic violence. During the investigation, the female was transported to a safe location, while the male was taken to the hospital for mental health care.
Wednesday, April 26
• An officer responded to a residence to assist a Sheriff’s Deputy for officer safety with a family dispute over the ownership of a vehicle.
• An officer took a report from a parent regarding his son being assaulted by another student. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic argument. The officer stood by to keep the matter peaceful while one finished moving their belongings out.
Thursday, April 27
• The School Liaison Officer responded in reference to a student assaulting another student at the elementary. Parents were notified and an investigation was conducted by the school and school resource officer. Appropriate action is being taken.
• An officer transported an individual needing treatment for mental health problems to Reed City Hospital.
• An officer was dispatched to a welfare check of a woman. The couple had a history of domestic assault. After investigating, the woman was OK.
Friday, April 28
• Officers were dispatched to the middle school in reference to a student being disorderly and throwing rocks at staff. Upon arrival, the student was calmer. Officers stood by until his mother arrived to pick him up.
• An officer took a report from a resident that called the department to report some property stolen from their front porch.
Saturday, April 29
• An officer arrested a 40-year-old male from Reed City for forcible Breaking and Entering into the Reed City High School during the early morning hour on Saturday, while school was not in session. The man was visibly intoxicated when arrested. It was discovered he had raided the refrigerator and then laid down and fell asleep prior to being found.
Sunday, April 30
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex. Upon arrival several intoxicated individuals were issued a warning. A 42-year-old man decided not to accept the verbal warning and was issued a misdemeanor citation for disturbing the peace.
• While investigating another incident at an apartment complex, officers observed an 18-year-old male playing music at a significant volume and using a vape device. The male was issued a citation for being a minor in possession of a vape device and a citation for disturbing the peace. The male’s mother was also issued a citation for furnishing a vape device to a minor.
• Officers transported an individual for mental health treatment at an out-of-town facility.
