Monday, March 6
The liaison officer gave citations to three high school students for vaping on school grounds.
Tuesday, March 7
An officer observed snow plowed in a manner that blocked the sidewalk in two different locations. Notice to remove the snow were given to both locations.
Wednesday, March 8
An officer was dispatched to a residence, where a domestic assault had happened the previous night. The caller had found a pistol. After investigation, the pistol is found to be unregistered and charges have been requested on the owner.
Thursday, March 9
The school liaison officer was dispatched to assist with a student that was acting disorderly during one of the morning pickups stops. The student attempted to assault the driver and another passenger and damaged the vehicle and another vehicle. The situation was deescalated. Since the juvenile violated probation, he was transported to a detention facility.
The school liaison officer issued a citation to a teen for being in possession of marijuana. Since it was also a violation of probation, her probation officer was notified.
Officers arrested a 44-year-old male for absconding from parole and for having an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a traffic violation.
An officer took a complaint in reference to a possible inoperable vehicle in violation of city ordinance.
Friday, March 10
An officer took a complaint in reference to a possible inoperable vehicle in violation of city ordinance.
An officer took a complaint in reference to a possible inoperable vehicle in violation of city ordinance. An abatement notice was served.
An officer took a report from an individual reporting that some of his property was missing from his vehicle after being towed. The item was located and returned to the owner.
An officer was dispatched with CPS to a residence regarding a domestic dispute between mother and son. Charges have been requested on both.
An officer responded to a call about a male hanging out at an apartment complex. The individual had nowhere to go. The responding officer contacted the individual and after investigation, the officer took him to a safe place to spend the night.
An officer responded to the Reed City Hospital out of an abundance of caution since an assault victim from another county was being treated and the suspect had not been located. Once the victim was transferred out to another medical facility the officer cleared without incident.
Saturday, March 11
Officers served a trespass notice on a male following a prior disturbance at an apartment complex. He was advised if found on the property he could be arrested for trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.