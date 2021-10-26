Monday, Oct. 11
• Due to deputies being tied up on other calls, Cadillac MSP requested an officer to watch for a suspicious truck entering the county. No vehicle matching the description given was ever spotted.
• Our School Liaison Officer responded to a minor in possession of a vape. A citation was issued.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a minor traffic infraction. Through investigation, it was determined the driver was operating their vehicle while intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• Officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup call. The responding officer spoke with a woman who explained that her small child had accidentally dialed the number. Our officer cleared the scene once his assistance was no longer needed.
• Officers arrested two men on outstanding warrants. One individual had a felony assault warrant as well as a contempt of court warrant. The other man had warrants for dangerous drugs as well as parole violations. Both were lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department at the hospital with an uncooperative individual who was becoming increasingly aggressive and combative. The man was eventually arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on an individual for driving erratically. Through investigation, it was discovered the subject was operating their vehicle while intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers responded to a landlord requesting her rental property be checked on, due to receiving a call that there was a fire burning in the yard. The officer explained the city ordinance pertaining to fires to the tenant, and the fire was extinguished.
Thursday, Oct. 14
• Officers received a call of a found wallet. The officer was able to identify, locate and return the wallet to its owner.
Friday, Oct. 15
• Officers were dispatched to check on a woman who had been sitting in a parked vehicle for a long period of time. Upon arrival, the officer found that she was simply waiting for help to jumpstart her vehicle. Help arrived and she was able to be on her way.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with an active pursuit. The officer cleared the assist once our assistance was no longer needed and the scene was secured.
• Officers were dispatched to a home for a well-being check. The subject was located and said she was fine and had simply turned off her phone.
Saturday, Oct. 16
• Due to officers being tied up on other calls, our officer responded to a call outside the city for a horse in the roadway. Contact was made with the owner and with the owner’s help, they were able to get the horse back inside the fenced-in property.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic infraction. Through investigation, it was determined the driver was operating their vehicle while intoxicated and was also transporting open intoxicants. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a business for a suspicious situation. Contact was made with the two individuals involved and the situation appeared to be a misunderstanding.
• Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department for a fight between two individuals who were said to have weapons involved. Upon arrival, it was determined that there were no weapons and neither party wanted to press charges. One of the men was arrested due to a felony warrant from another county for possession of meth.
Sunday, Oct. 17
• Officers were dispatched to a business parking lot to make contact with a person who appeared to be confused. Upon talking with the woman, it was determined she was having an ongoing dispute with a family member and her boyfriend. All parties involved were advised to quit contacting each other or possibly face future harassment charges.
• Officers were dispatched to aid and assist in the return of property between two individuals who used to be roommates. The property was given back to the individual without incident.
