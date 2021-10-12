A message to parents. Vaping devices are becoming a significant problem with teens across the nation. Our area has also been affected by it. Vaping generally has no odor associated with it, unlike cigarettes. A vape device can look like a pen or USB device. Vape devices vary in concentration but generally one vape pen is equal to one pack of cigarettes. It can be lower or higher. Please be watchful of your teen’s activities and educate yourself on the possible signs of vape usage.
Monday, Sept. 20
• Officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex regarding a trespassing complaint. The individual was located and served with a No Trespass notice.
• Our School Liaison Officer issued three citations to three juveniles for possession of and use of a nicotine vaping device.
• Our School Liaison Officer investigated an assault between two juveniles. The matter has been sent to the prosecutor for review.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• The Liaison officer issued a citation to a juvenile for being in possession of a vaping device.
• An officer was requested to assist an Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy regarding a complaint of a domestic assault call. The officer stood by for officer safety during the investigation and arrest of the suspect.
• Officers received a civil complaint regarding a dispute over a cellphone between a couple that had recently broken up. Since it was not a criminal matter, the officer advised both of their options if they wished to pursue the matter in a civil court.
Wednesday, Sept 22
• Our School Liaison Officer issued a citation to a juvenile for possession of a nicotine vaping device.
• Officers received a complaint regarding a possible criminal sexual conduct. The matter remains under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a younger juvenile in possession of a pocket knife. There was no crime committed and contact was made with parents.
• Officers assisted a Lake County deputy regarding a possible criminal sexual conduct case.
Thursday, Sept. 23
• Officers were called to a larceny complaint. The matter is under investigation
• Officers were called to assist in a situation where two family members were arguing. The matter was assessed and suggested that the two involved seek counseling to end friction within the home.
Friday, Sept 24
• Officers took four complaints of juveniles being in possession of a vaping device. Citations were issued.
• Officers were requested to a local store where a woman was upset that the horn on a pickup had honked when the driver locked the doors with the remote. The main complaint was noise and that the man had been rude. Officers advised the woman no crime had taken place.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with traffic control at a two-car accident. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• Officers received a report of possible child abuse. The matter has been turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department due to it taking place outside the city limits.
• Officers were dispatched for a suspicious situation involving a woman approaching some juveniles. The matter was investigated and found to be a misunderstanding.
• Officers were called to a residence where a father was worried when his minor son left home and did not return by his curfew. The son did eventually return home and the officer spoke to him about his actions and the repercussions if this behavior continues.
• Officers responded to a call in which a juvenile had been communicating with someone online and sharing personal information. The parents were concerned about a possible abduction due to some messaging content. It was determined to be another juvenile she was conversing with. Since there was no crime, the matter was left to parental discipline.
Saturday, Sept. 25
• Officers responded to a medical call to assist EMS with a possibly intoxicated person. The individual was transported to the hospital without incident.
• While investigating another matter, the school liaison officer was made aware of possible child abuse. The investigation was turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department due to jurisdiction and referred to CPS.
Sunday, Sept. 26
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint. A 37-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
Monday, Oct. 4
• Officers were dispatched to an Alzheimer’s patient who was threatening staff and attempting to walk out of the facility. A family member was called, as well as EMS. It was determined that the patient was off his medication and awaiting a new prescription. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Officers responded to a call from a person who had found a pocket knife. The knife was brought back to the department as found property. If you are missing a pocket knife, please call the RCPD to identify it.
• Officers issued a citation for illegal possession of a vape device.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Officers took a report for a possible fraud. The woman stated that she had a large sum of money stolen from an online bank account. Upon investigation, it appears the origin of the fraud is linked to the state of Louisiana. A report has been issued and forwarded to an officer in Louisiana for further investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a man dancing and yelling in his front yard, causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the man appeared calm but strange in some of his actions and demeanor. Officers informed the man that his Parole Officer would be conducting a home visit with him and a possible warrant could be issued.
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Officers were called to assist in a situation where the tenants were in a dispute with each other and in a dispute with the landlord, while one tenant was trying to vacate the home. The officer spoke with all and they assured him they could continue the moving process without further police involvement.
• Officer assistance was requested at the high school football game after a juvenile that was grounded and snuck out refused to return home with her mother, and ran off. The mother found the teen and took her home. The officer spoke with the juvenile and the parent at their home.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at a local apartment complex. An officer spoke with the tenant and issued a verbal warning.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a drunk driving investigation and arrest.
Friday, Oct. 8
• Officers received a complaint from CPS of an incident that occurred in another city. The matter has been forwarded on to the correct jurisdiction.
• Officers responded to a car-deer accident. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained minor damage.
Saturday, Oct. 9
• Officers assisted the Michigan State Police in attempting to locate a suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Officers were dispatched to a residence for a Burglary in Progress. It was determined to be the homeowner’s adult son who was not supposed to be on the property and had taken some items. His parents declined to seek charges and requested he be served with a No Trespass Notice.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a complaint of harassment and dispute between a couple who had recently broken up. Verbal warnings were issued and they were advised charges would be sought if it continued.
