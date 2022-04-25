Monday, April 11
Officers issued two teen juveniles a citation for Use of Marijuana. A third juvenile was issued an appearance citation for Operating While Impaired Marijuana
Officers took a report of a two-car crash. No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the vehicles.
Officers were dispatched to a juvenile driving in an unsafe manner. The driver was issued a warning and their parent was notified.
Officers took a report of possible inappropriate contact between an adult and juvenile. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, April 12
Officers issued an abatement notice for a violation of the city trash ordinance
Officers were dispatched to the cemetery for juveniles stealing veteran flag holders. Upon contact, it was determined the object seen was a grave decoration very similar to the shape and size of a flag holder. The juveniles were there tending a grave with parents. There was no criminal activity.
Officers stopped a vehicle for not stopping at a stop sign. It was discovered the driver had no license and had never had one. The 34-year-old female was issued an appearance citation for No License and issued a citation for the stop sign violation.
Officers were dispatched with the Fire Department for an individual burning garbage. The man was issued a citation for burning in violation of City Ordinance.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned to parents.
Wednesday, April 13
Officers took a report of damage to a lawn after a vehicle drove through wet turf. The matter is under investigation
Officers issued an abatement for a violation of the city trash ordinance
Officers took a report of a found bicycle. If you are missing a bicycle, call the RCPD to identify
Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on five outstanding warrants. All warrant were from northern counties and all were for Failure to Appear in Court. The man was lodged at the Osceola County Jail to await pickup.
Thursday, April 14
Officers responded to a complaint over damage to a shared fence. Officers advised the caller on the proper way to proceed regarding the matter.
Friday, April 15
Officers responded to a two-car crash. There were no injuries reported and only minor damage to the vehicles.
Saturday, April 16
Officers took a report of an unwanted ex-boyfriend harassing his ex-girlfriend. It had happened the day before but wasn’t reported at that time. The woman was advised to call the police if the male returned.
Sunday, April 17
Officers responded to a residential burglary alarm. It was determined an overnight guest had inadvertently set off the alarm while leaving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.