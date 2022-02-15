Monday, Feb. 7
• A complaint was received at the department concerning a non-sufficient fund check to a local business. Contact was made with the responsible party of issue and a payment agreement has been reached between the two parties. The case will remain open pending payment of debt.
• An officer was called to a local school regarding a student in possession of a pocket knife. No threats were made, there was no immediate danger to the other students, and no indication there was any intent to use it in a harmful manner. The matter has been turned over to the prosecutor for review.
• An officer responded to a complaint at the local school for a student attempting to assault another student. Both subjects were interviewed and a copy of the report has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office.
• A woman asked an officer to investigate a possible sexual harassment complaint involving her daughter. After interviewing the young woman, it was determined that no crime had been committed.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Officers responded to a report of an opossum stuck in a fence at a local residence. The officer was able to free the animal and remove it from the yard.
• An officer was dispatched to a home for a well-being check. The officer confirmed that the woman was fine, and she agreed to contact the worried party to assure them all was well.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• An officer was dispatched to a residence to investigate a possible domestic abuse complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined that no injuries were sustained by either party. The case is still under investigation and the report has been submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• The Reed City Police Department was notified of a woman acting strangely and possibly having medical problems. Contact was made with a family member, who assured he would handle the situation.
• Our department received a call from a sheriff’s department in Minnesota concerning the solicitation of nude photos from a juvenile by another juvenile. Upon investigation, it was determined that the suspect involved was outside of the Reed City department jurisdiction, but within Osceola County. The information and case have been turned over to an Osceola County detective for further investigation.
• An officer responded to a possible suicide threat of a juvenile. The parents and Community Mental Health were contacted, and the case has been closed.
• Officers responded to a tip concerning two juveniles who were caught vaping marijuana. Both received citations for marijuana use. It was determined that a third juvenile was involved in this case and will be interviewed at a later date.
• Officers were dispatched to a location where a possible assault had occurred between two juveniles. Interviews have been conducted, and a report submitted to the probate court for review.
Friday, Feb. 11
• An officer was called to a local apartment complex for a possible trespassing violation. Upon investigation, it was determined it was a case of mistaken identity and there was no violation.
• An officer was called to a private residence where there was an altercation between a juvenile and other family members. Upon arrival, the juvenile had calmed down, and no injuries were reported. The family has taken steps to address the issue at hand.
• Officers responded to an alarm activation at a local business. Upon arrival, it was determined all doors were locked and secure and no damage to either the inside or outside the building. The business owner was contacted, and the officer was cleared of the scene.
Saturday, Feb. 12
• An officer responded to an alarm going off at a local business. It was determined that a delivery driver had not turned the alarm off properly while entering the building. The alarm company was able to verify the driver’s identity and the officer was able to leave the scene with no further action needed.
Sunday, Feb. 13
• An officer, along with assistance from an Osceola County officer, were dispatched to a residence for a possible assault. Upon arrival, it was determined that one man had been threatened and assaulted by his roommate. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail for domestic violence.
