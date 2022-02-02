Monday, Jan 24
• Officers responded to a call concerning a man who was refusing to leave a residence, along with possibly threatening another individual with a knife. The officer arrived at the home and detained the individual while investigating the matter. The officer arrested the individual for felonious assault x2, ethnic intimidation, false imprisonment, resist and obstructing police, as well as violating a conditional bond release. The matter is under further investigation
Tuesday, Jan 25
• The Liaison Officer issued a citation for a minor in possession under the age of 21.
• An officer was asked to investigate a possible truancy issue with two students. Interviews have been conducted and the information turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.
• Officer’s received a tip from a local apartment complex manager, concerning the possibility of elder abuse of one of the tenants by a family member. An officer interviewed both subjects involved and found no evidence of elder abuse.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
• An officer issued a citation to a minor in possession of a vaping device.
• An officer responded to a call concerning a possible domestic assault complaint. The officer interviewed all parties involved and provided them their crime victim rights as well as contact information for a domestic violence response team, which they declined. CPS was also notified of the incident.
• Officers were asked to do a well-being check on an individual at her residence. Contact was made with the woman and assured the officer she was fine and had not received calls from the concerned party.
Thursday, Jan. 27
• Officer’s responded to a situation of one juvenile threatening another with a knife. The matter was investigated and a mental health evaluation has also been scheduled. The matter will be turned over to the prosecutor for possible charges of Felonious Assault.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed from the crash.
Friday, Jan. 28
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage crash in a parking lot. One vehicle sustained minor damage and there were no injuries.
• A woman visited the Police Department to report a possible child abuse and harassment involving a family member. Interviews have been conducted, CPS has been contacted and the case is still under investigation.
• An officer was present at a residence where two individuals needed to remove personal items from a home and were worried about a possible altercation from the residents. They were able to obtain their belongings without any incident.
• Officer were dispatched to a car-pedestrian crash. The teen pedestrian was crossing the street when struck by a vehicle turning left. The pedestrian had only minor abrasions and there was no visible damage to the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.
• Officers received information on a potentially suicidal teen. Contact was made with the teen and parents. The matter was already being addressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.