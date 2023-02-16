Tuesday, Feb. 7
• An officer served paperwork from Family Court.
• An officer conducted a property check of a seasonal home and found an unlocked door. The owner was advised and stated a family member had forgotten to lock it.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• An officer was dispatched to a residence regarding a child custody exchange. After arrival, the officer stayed to make sure nothing got out of hand.
• An officer responded to a call about an infant left alone in a vehicle. After investigation, the infant was OK and was not alone in the vehicle. The caller had not seen older siblings due to tinted rear windows.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for an individual speeding in a school zone. The 42-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
• An officer was dispatched to a business regarding an irate customer. After investigation, the 40-year-old female was trespassed from the property.
Thursday, Feb. 9
• An officer assisted with a single car accident due to bad weather. No injuries.
• An officer assisted the Sheriff’s Department with a disorderly male and a suspect that fled the hospital on foot after being taken for treatment.
Friday, Feb. 10
• An officer was requested to discuss preventative security measures at a local business that was planning on terminating an employee.
• An officer assisted DNR with a minor snowmobile violation, that ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old male for an outstanding warrant.
• An officer was dispatched to a location where a vehicle was stolen. After investigation, it turned out that the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest, he was taken into custody. The vehicle was found a short time later and the juvenile suspect was apprehended.
• An officer assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on the pursuit of a 15-year-old that stole a vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Saturday, Feb. 11
• Officers were dispatched to a larceny of merchandise. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a misunderstanding.
• Officers were dispatched to attempt to locate the family member of a hospitalized individual. The address was no longer valid, but the officer was able to locate a possible address for officers outside the city to check.
Sunday, Feb. 12
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a roadkill deer in the road. The officer responded and removed the deer from the roadway.
• Officer was dispatched to stand by with two individuals who have a child in common. The officer stood by to ensure the encounter remained civil.
• Officer was dispatched to a noise complaint at a local apartment complex regarding a car alarm going off. The officer was not able to determine exactly which car had been going off, but after several minutes of observing there were no further problems.
• An officer was dispatched to an apartment complex where there was a 25-year-old male refusing to leave the property. After investigation, he was issued an appearance citation for trespassing.
