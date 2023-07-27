Monday, July 17
• Officers received a report of Criminal Sexual Conduct. The matter was found to have happened in another jurisdiction and it was turned over to the proper investigating agency.
Wednesday, July 19
• An officer responded to a call for possible retail fraud. Following an investigation, no evidence of retail fraud was found.
• Officers assisted juvenile probation in locating a juvenile that had cut his ankle tether off and was evading his probation officer.
Thursday, July 20
• Officers responded to a crash after one vehicle backed out of a parking space into another parked vehicle. No injuries, minor damage reported.
• Officers took a report of the possible fraud of an elderly individual. It was determined no fraud had taken place.
• An officer issued abatements regarding a trash violation of city ordinance.
Friday, July 21
• An officer issued a trespass warning at the request of a local business, no issues.
• An officer took a report of a possible scam situation. Following this investigation, the identity of the scammer was unable to be determined and likely from overseas.
• An officer transported an individual to the hospital for mental health evaluation.
• An officer assisted MSP on a domestic disturbance investigation.
Sunday, July 23
• An officer assisted in the arrest of a 33-year-old male for an outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to a verbal father and son dispute. Both separated for the evening.
