Monday, Nov. 15
• Officers conducted a well-being check on an individual who was found inside his vehicle, at his residence. The man confirmed he was fine and the officer left the home.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Officers responded to a single car accident in a business parking lot. The vehicle sustained minor damage and there were no injuries.
• Officers received a complaint from a landlord concerning damage and the possible larceny of items from the property. This particular case was determined to be a civil dispute of property ownership and civil claims of damage.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• An officer took a complaint from a juvenile who had been receiving threatening messages from an individual who he had met playing online video games. The messages appear to have taken place while conversing in chat rooms or via text messaging. The matter is still under investigation.
• Officers arrested a 26-year-old man on an outstanding warrant for 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers assisted with traffic during a funeral procession.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically on a local highway. An officer spotted the vehicle in question and made contact with the driver. It appears the driver was extremely fatigued and had, in fact, gotten off the highway to pull over and rest before driving any further.
Friday, Nov. 19
• Officers received a complaint from a juvenile and her parent concerning a possible CSC. The matter is still being investigated.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a driving violation. The driver was found to be driving without a license and also had warrants. The driver was cited for her traffic violations but due to COVID restrictions at the jail, she was advised and released.
Saturday, Nov. 20
• An officer spoke with an individual who was suspicious of his roommate using his cell phone to view inappropriate pictures and possibly obtaining passwords for banking and other personal information. The officer was able to determine that there was no evidence to support these claims and advised the individual to change all of his security ID’s and passwords.
• During a routine property check, an officer discovered a man inside a public building late in the night. The individual explained he was cold and homeless. Contact was made with a relative nearby and he was transported to their home.
• Lake County requested an officer to assist them at a local hospital concerning an individual who may be uncooperative upon arrival. The individual did not pose a risk to himself or others, and the officers cleared the scene without incident.
Sunday, Nov. 21
• While on patrol, an officer found a local business with unlocked doors. The officer evaluated the business to make sure all was secure and locked the doors.
• An officer attempted to perform a well-being check on an individual. Family members were worried of his mental state after making possible suicide threats. The officer could not locate the man and family determined that he would return after he calmed down and they would attempt to seek treatment for him.
