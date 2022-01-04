Tuesday, Dec. 28
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of improper comments at a business. When the woman confronted the employees, her voiced was raised and she was asked to leave the store. The officer assisted the woman in obtaining contact information to management so that she could discuss the matter and possibly file a complaint with the business. Based on information received, the officer determined there was no criminal activity that had taken place.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller believed the vehicle to be too close to their residence. Upon arrival, the described vehicle was unable to be located.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on a call of domestic assault. Upon investigation, the decision was made to arrest both people involved. Officers assisted in transporting one of the individuals to jail.
• Officers issued an appearance citation to a 41-year-old woman for driving on an expired license. She was also cited for having an unregistered vehicle. The vehicle was turned over to a licensed driver.
• Officers were called for a 27-year-old male trying to gain entry to his estranged girlfriend’s residence. The male had departed just prior to officer’s arrival and was not able to be located. The man was out on bond for unrelated charges, with bond conditions that prohibited him from having contact with the girlfriend. A report has been sent for the bond violation, and additional charges of damage to property and attempted unlawful entry will be requested.
Thursday, Dec. 30
• Officers were dispatched to a local laundromat for a man inside yelling and using foul language. Upon investigation, the man stated he had hit his head which caused the outburst. He apologized and was given a verbal warning.
Friday, Dec. 31
• While conducting property checks, an officer located an unlocked door after hours at a local business. The owner was contacted and the building secured.
• Officers were dispatched to a man slumped over the wheel of his truck and believed to be intoxicated. It was determined the man had not been slumped over the vehicle and was not intoxicated. He had been talking to his wife on the phone. The man was found to have an outstanding warrant from a neighboring county. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Osceola Jail to await pick up from the neighboring county.
• Officers took a report of a two-car property damage accident. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Sunday, Jan. 2
• Officers were called to a domestic assault in progress. A teen juvenile fled from the scene on foot but was located a short time later. Charges will be requested on the juvenile for two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property, Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Resisting and Obstructing an officer.
