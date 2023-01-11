Monday, Jan. 2
• An officer assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic dispute.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
• An officer responded to a call about an attempted larceny of gasoline. The matter is under investigation.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
• An officer responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute. Prior to the officer’s arrival, those involved left the residence and refused to return to speak with an officer or file a complaint.
• An officer responded to a complaint about loud music from a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot. Resulted in an arrest of a 37-year-old man on a warrant for child support.
• An officer responded to a call regarding some damage done to a car while it was parked at work. After investigation, it was determined that the damaged was done somewhere else.
• An officer responded to a call about some damaged signs. After investigation, it seems that the damaged was caused by the snowstorm.
• An officer responded to a call regarding someone being physically abused by their parent. The matter is under investigation.
Thursday, Jan. 5
• The school liaison officer responded to a call regarding truancy of a middle school student that hasn’t been at school for almost a month.
• An officer took a report regarding an abandon vehicle.
• An officer arrested and transported a 36-year-old male to the jail on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.
Friday, Jan. 6
• The School Liaison Officer responded to a report of a middle school student that made a statement that could be perceived as a threat of violence against the school. After investigation, the liaison officer determined there to be no legitimate threat to the school or its occupants by the student.
• The School Liaison Officer responded to a report of a high school student being bullied. The officer worked in conjunction with school staff throughout this investigation.
• Officers made contact with an individual parked facing the wrong way, causing a traffic hazard. The driver became irate with the officer and began yelling and using profanity before spinning tires while pulling away and nearly causing a collision with another car. The officer stopped the car and the driver was issued a citation for careless driving. Charges of obstructing an officer are being sought in relation to the matter after the driver refused to provide any identification or cooperate with the officer.
Saturday, Jan. 7
• An officer was dispatched to a residence about a possible domestic assault. Upon arrival, the situation escalated, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old female for Resisting and Obstructing Officers. The case is still under investigation.
• An officer assisted EMS at a residence where a 75-year-old female needed assistance after falling.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a 15-year-old female was believed to be running away. It was discovered she had met with her boyfriend who was trespassed from the property. The matter was turned over to her probation officer and trespassing charges have been requested on the boyfriend.
Sunday, Jan. 8
• An officer was dispatched to a residence after the neighbor heard a loud boom. During this investigation, no evidence of a crime was discovered.
• Officers received a complaint of possible unlawful sexual conduct between two teens. The matter is under investigation.
