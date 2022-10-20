Monday, Oct. 3
• School liaison officer responded to a complaint of a damaged bus seat and a vape device found. The matter is under investigation.
• Officer was dispatched to a report of a woman having difficulty walking. The individual has a medical disability and was OK.
• School liaison officer responded to a student wanting to make a police report regarding a consensual sexual encounter that was recorded without their knowledge. Since it occurred in a different area of the state, the matter was forwarded to the police department with jurisdiction in that area.
• Officer was dispatched in reference to damage to a vehicle. There is no evidence to show how or where it occurred and/or who did it.
• Officer was dispatched to a local business about someone doing some illegally dumping garbage in their dumpster.
• Officer responded to a call of a possible phone scam. The victim was called using voice over the internet from an unknown location. The caller offered cable TV at a lower rate and took financial information. The victim was advised to contact her financial institution. The victim did not suffer any financial loss.
• Officer responded to a call about a woman dressed all in black, staggering around in the street. Officer located the woman who has a medical disability and she accepted a ride home.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
• Due to other officers being tied up on calls, the RCPD assisted the Michigan Stated Police on a call that was suspicious in nature and a check well-being on those involved. The matter was turned back over to MSP for investigation.
• Officers took a report of an individual violating their bond release conditions. The matter was forwarded to the Prosecutor.
• School liaison officer issued a citation for an MIP vape after observing the teen using it.
• Officer took a report about a possible domestic violence situation that happened the day prior. Due to jurisdictional reasons, the case was referred to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
• Officer took a report about a former employee of a local business stealing property. All parties involved were interviewed and all missing items were returned to the owners.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Officer assisted Probation and Parole with an arrest and transport of a 46-year-old man to the jail.
• Officer assisted Probation and Parole with an arrest and transport of a 30-year-old woman to the jail.
• Officer assisted Probation and Parole with an arrest and transport of a 31-year-old man to the jail.
• Officer administrated a PBT and assisted with a probation violation.
• School liaison officer responded to Reed City Middle School for minors in possession of alcohol. The investigation resulted in three juveniles being cited for MIP Alcohol, 1 for MIP marijuana, and a three-count misdemeanor citation for furnishing alcohol to a minor. An adult was also cited for Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor and Furnishing Marijuana to a minor. The matter had been forwarded to the Prosecutor
• School liaison officer issued a citation for a teen being in possession of a Marijuana vape device and a nicotine vape device.
Thursday, Oct. 6
• Officers were dispatched to a disorderly juvenile. The investigation resulted in the juvenile attempting to assault the officer. The matter has been turned over to the prosecutor and probate court.
• Officer responded to a possible trespassing; a 33-year-old man was arrested on his warrant out of Mecosta County.
• Officer responded to a welfare check for a baby. Upon investigation, it was determined that the child was taken care of.
Friday, Oct. 7
• Officer responded to a property line dispute between neighbors. Both parties agreed to wait until the surveyor comes back out.
• Officers took a report of a woman who received a text message from an unknown individual telling her to kill herself. She was advised to block the number and call back if there were any further problems.
Saturday, Oct. 8
• Officer responded to a call, in reference to a verbal altercation over neighbor dogs barking at each other.
Monday, Oct. 10
• Officer issued a misdemeanor appearance citation for a 24-year-old woman found to be operating without a driver’s license, having an unregistered vehicle and no insurance.
• Officer responded to a two-semi crash, no injuries, minor damage.
• School liaison officer responded to reports of a student in possession of a Vape, a citation was issued.
• Officer conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old man for bond violation and a citation was issued for speeding.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
• Officer received a call from a woman reporting she was being harassed by her soon-to-be ex-husband. A report has been sent to the prosecutor requesting charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Officers took a report of a two-vehicle crash on private property. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicles.
• Officer took a report regarding a lady that wanted to report a phone scam. She was contacted in reference to a family member’s utility bill and instructed to obtain and send a gift card.
• Officer was requested to check the wellbeing of an individual after his friend had not heard from him, he was fine.
• Officer assisted with an arrest of a 30-year-old woman with two outstanding warrants for felony probation violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Officer assisted County Deputies with a disorderly subject complaint at the Wesco. After an investigation, the subject was asked to leave. Subject complied.
• School liaison officer was informed about a potential runaway juvenile experiencing some mental health difficulties. The juvenile was located and taken for help.
• Officers took a report of a suspicious individual. The matter is under investigation.
• Officer was asked to check on a child that might be in need of assistance. After investigation, the child was fine.
• Officer was approached by a new resident that wanted to give him special information regarding a medical issue in the event first responders were ever called to her residence.
Friday, Oct. 14
• School officer liaison responded to the high school to reports of a student making threats. The student stated they were joking and no imminent threat was found to exist. Due to the serious nature of the statement, regardless if it was meant in a joking manner, a juvenile petition has been submitted to the prosecutor for review.
• Officer was dispatched to a home where the homeowner was complaining that his neighbor’s side light was too bright and shining into his living room window.
• Officers were dispatched to two unwanted individuals. One individual has been served a notice of Trespass not to return to the property. Contact is still being attempted with the second who will also be served notice.
Saturday, Oct. 15
• Officer was dispatched to a home that the homeowner was complaining that the neighbor was obstructing traffic with a scooter.
• Officer was dispatched to make a well-being check on a person that left the hospital against medical advice in another town. The officer was unable to locate the person.
Sunday, Oct. 16
• Officer was dispatched out of concern that an extremely intoxicated male subject was trying to walk home. The individual was taken home.
• Officer assisted a female that came into the department to report a domestic assault. Following this investigation, the 20-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.