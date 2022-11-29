Monday, Nov. 7
• Officer was dispatched to a home for an out-of-control juvenile. After investigation, the juvenile was taken to the hospital for mental health assistance by his father.
• School liaison officer was asked to assist with a student that walked away from school property. The student returned to school without any issues.
• Officer arrested a 31-year-old female that had a warrant for Bond violation, she was taken to county jail and lodged without any issues.
• School liaison officer responded to the Reed City Middle School for a student found in possession of a vape. A citation was issued.
• Officer was dispatched to a death investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates a suicide, no foul played is suspected.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
• Officer was dispatched to a suspicious situation regarding an unknown man knocking on doors in an apartment complex asking people for help with his bank paperwork. After patrolling the area, the man was not found.
• School liaison officer was called to the middle school regarding an assault. After investigation, the officer found the assault to be unfounded.
• School liaison officer found two male students in possession of a vape device in the Reed City High School bathroom. A citation was issued.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
• Officer was dispatched to an accident, car versus deer. The vehicle sustained some damage. No injuries were reported
• School liaison officer responded to the Reed City High School for a suspected high schooler under the influence of alcohol. A citation was issued and the student was turned over to parents.
• Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident that had not been seen or heard from recently. It was determined the individual had moved out of the residence.
Thursday, Nov. 10
• Officer responded to a call about a possible child neglect, the person reported that the child was traveling in a vehicle without proper seatbelt.
• Officer responded to a call from a mother that could not find her two younger kids. After investigating, the kids had gone to the high school to wait for their older sister. Kids were found safe.
Friday, Nov. 11
• Officer responded to a call in regard to a family dispute. No issues.
• Officer responded to an incident of car vs deer. The vehicle had to be towed away. No injuries were reported.
• The school liaison officer seized a marijuana vape. A citation was issued to the juvenile.
Saturday, Nov. 12
• Officer responded to a call of an irate customer at a local store. Suspect was gone upon officer’s arrival. Under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.