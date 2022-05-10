Monday, April 25
• A family member requested officers to check on the well-being of a family member they had not been able to get a hold of. Contact was made the family member was okay.
Tuesday, April 26
• Officers issued a teen juvenile a citation for being in possession of a vape device.
• Officer took a report of a possible threat by a juvenile. The matter was investigated and determined there was no threat. The juvenile was referred to mental health counseling.
• Officers were dispatched to a RV on fire on the side of U.S. 10. It is believed to have been a mechanical failure.
Wednesday, April 27
• Officers were dispatched to assist EMS with a person in seizure. The person came out of the seizure prior to arrival and declined treatment from EMS
Thursday, April 28
• While on patrol officers noticed a school bus, parked, with its lights flashing after hours. The officer checked the area before turning off the lights and notifying staff to check the surveillance cameras in the morning.
Friday, April 29
• Officers took a report of one juvenile threatening another. It was determined the words were said out of anger and there was no intention to harm the other juvenile.
• Officers investigated a suspicious Snap Chat posting. It was found the juvenile made a poor decision when angry and posted content that could lead someone to believe they may want to harm others. The matter was investigated and no credible threat found. The juvenile was referred to counseling for their anger issues.
Saturday, April 30
• Officers served an abatement notice for a violation of the city trash ordinance. The matter has been cleaned up and taken care of.
• Officers took a report of unwanted phone calls. The caller stated her former neighbor has recently started calling since the passing of her husband and the calls are unwanted. The officer assisted the woman in blocking the number from her phone and contacting the other party, instructing them to stop calling.
• While on routine patrol officers observed two men who appeared making a calculated effort to avoid any contact with the officer. The officer attempted to make friendly contact but the two only quickened their pace and went inside a residence. Finding this suspicious, the officer made contact at the residence to ensure the men belonged at the residence and hadn’t entered unlawfully to evade the officer. The woman occupant stated one of the men was her husband and all was okay. Officers continued on patrol.
Sunday, May 1
• Officers were requested to accompany a woman to get her son who had run away. The teen was located and turned over to his mother.
• Officers served an abatement notice for an inoperable vehicle being stored in violation of city ordinance.
• Officers took a report of malicious destruction of property to a security camera and a vehicle. The suspect in the matter admitted to doing the damage. The matter is pending further investigation.
• Officers took a report of a possible criminal sexual conduct matter. It is currently under investigation.
• Officers took a report of a suspicious person in a KKK costume. The woman was located wearing a white knit winter hat, a white knit sweater, and a white dress, none of which would indicate any affiliation to the KKK. In fact, the woman is known in the community to wear white because, due to some mental health difficulties, she finds the color comforting. The matter had absolutely nothing to do with race or hate and was completely unfounded.
