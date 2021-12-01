Monday, Nov. 22
• Officers responded to two separate two-vehicle accidents. The vehicles received minor damage and no injuries were reported in either incident.
• Officers were requested to perform a well-being check after a tenant had heard a noise and someone cry out in the next-door apartment. It was determined the tenant of the neighboring apartment had fallen but was okay.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• Officers took a complaint of a car vs deer accident. The caller advised none of the drivers had stopped that had struck it, but he wanted a permit for the deer.
Friday, Nov. 26
• Officers took a report of a found wallet. Officers contacted the owner, who picked it up.
• Officers responded to a report of a bonfire at the Reed City Depot. The man was advised the wood was donated to the snowmobile club for the snowmobilers when there was sufficient snow on the ground, and any other use of the fire pit had to be approved. He was advised not to add any more wood.
• Officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex concerning a tenant who appeared to be having mental health issues. The woman refused medical treatment and once back in her apartment left in the care of her friend.
Saturday, Nov. 27
• Officers responded to a noise complaint at a local apartment complex. The Officer performed a walk through on all the buildings and found no evidence of excessive noise.
• An officer made contact with an individual who felt he was being harassed and wrongly accused of the larceny of a bicycle. The officer will be in contact with the apartment management company for video surveillance and also attempt to speak with the other individual involved.
• Officers responded to an apartment manager complaint of a man who was thought to be behaving in a strange manner and shoveling snow in shorts at the apartment complex. After interviewing the individual, it was determined he was simply shoveling snow and was a tenant of the building.
Sunday, Nov. 28
• While on patrol, an officer noticed suspicious footprints in the snow around a building. After determining that the doors were all secure and access had not been gained inside the building, the officer cleared the scene.
