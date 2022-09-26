Monday, Sept 12
The school liaison officer was dispatched to assist with a juvenile having thoughts of self harm. Proper care was obtained for the juvenile’s well-being.
Officers assisted with a juvenile who was refusing to return inside the school.
Officers took a complaint of malicious damage to a vehicle. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a dispute between two individuals who had previously been dating. No crime had been committed and both were given advice on how to get along.
Officers took a report of the larceny of tools. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept 13
Officers took a report of harassment at a senior living apartment complex. The officer spoke with two individuals about having no further contact with the third individual, who was the complainant in the matter.
Officers served an abatement notice for grass in violation of city ordinance.
Wednesday, Sept 14
The school liaison officer assisted in speaking with a student who was refusing to go to class.
The school liaison officer located two teens skipping class and returned them to the school.
Officers were dispatched to an off-road motorcycle driving on city streets. The teen was given a warning and advised any further violation would result in the motorcycle being impounded and a misdemeanor appearance citation being issued.
Officers were dispatched to a possible violation of a personal protection order. The matter was unfounded.
Thursday, Sept 15
Officers were dispatched a possible violation of bond release conditions and possible child neglect. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Sept 16
Officers were dispatched to a juvenile thinking of self harm. The juvenile was transported where they could receive mental health help on the matter.
The school liaison officer located a juvenile that was lost and assisted him in locating his parents.
The school liaison officer issued a citation to a teen male regarding the use of a vape device.
The school liaison officer was called to investigate and citations were issued for a female juvenile in possession of a nicotine vape device and a marijuana vape device.
Officers were dispatched to a complaint of illegal dumping of trash in a private dumpster. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, Sept 17
Officers issued a citation for over-grown grass that was in violation of city ordinance.
Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault in progress. No evidence of a domestic dispute was found but a 30-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
Officers were dispatched to a man feeling suicidal. The man was located and transported to mental health care.
Officers were dispatched to multiple 911 hang up calls. Upon arriving in the area the officer located two teens who are believed to have been the cause of the calls.
Sunday, Sept 18
Officers were dispatched to a larceny of medication complaint. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a father-son dispute. The matter was not criminal in nature and the officer counseled both on how to get along.
