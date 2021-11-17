Public advisory: If you receive a phone call stating that a family member was injured in an accident and is in jail in another state and the person instructs you to send cash to help them. This is a scam. There should never be a reason to send a large amount of money through the mail or other shipping service.
Monday, Nov. 8
• Officers investigated a Domestic Assault complaint from a female involving an ex-boyfriend, who was out on bond from a previous charge for assault against this particular victim. The case has been turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office for review, as well as the Osceola County District Court for review of criminal charges and bond revocation.
• Officers received a complaint from a local business owner regarding the larceny of scrap metal from his property. After viewing video footage from the business, a suspect has been identified. The matter is under further investigation.
• An officer made contact with two female individuals after receiving a tip that there seemed to be a heated disagreement occurring. After making contact with them, they assured it was just a discussion between family members. The case is closed.
• An officer responded to a complaint of a person loitering in a local park after closing hours. A 31-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from a neighboring county. He was turned over to the agency that held the warrant.
• A wallet was found and turned over to an officer. Due to an ID and other cards inside the wallet, the officer was able to locate the owner and the case is closed.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• Officers responded to a call of an individual who was thought to be using binoculars to look in homes from his parked vehicle. It was determined the male was actually playing a game on his cell phone. The case has been closed.
• An officer responded to a call where the owners had observed a ferret in their home. The officer was able to capture the animal and the ferret was returned to its owner, who lived next door.
• Officers issued a 31-year-old male an appearance citation for Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a woman acting strange and the caller thought she should be checked on. It was determined that the woman was either having medical problems or having a reaction to medication. She refused treatment by EMS. Family was contacted who arrived and took her to the hospital.
• Officers made contact with a homeless man. He has previously been directed to services to help but refuses to utilize them. Officers were able to get him to agree to lodging at a homeless shelter.
• Officers responded to a man burning leaves in his yard. He extinguished them and was given a verbal warning. He was advised the city picks up leaves and stated he was not aware of that.
Thursday, Nov. 11
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of fraud. A male had contacted the victim stating he was her grandson, had been in a car accident, and was in jail in another state. Believing it was her grandson, she shipped cash to an address given by the scammer. The matter is under investigation, but recovering the money is unlikely.
• Officers responded to a disagreement between a landlord and tenants. The argument was calmed and the landlord advised of the eviction process if he wished them gone.
Friday, Nov. 12
• The School Liaison Officer issued a citation to a teen for being in possession of a vape device.
• Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. A disagreement between a landlord and tenant from the previous date flared up when the tenants were served eviction paperwork. The matter has been turned over to the Prosecutor’s office for review.
• Officers were requested to assist parole with a check on a parolee. The man admitted to the parole agent he had used drugs a few days prior. He was given a drug test and advised his parole agent would be in contact regarding the matter.
• Officers took a report regarding personal documents that have been missing for over a year prior to being reported.
Saturday, Nov. 13
• Officers took a report of an assault. The individual had confronted another male about alleged drug sales. The other man shoved him and yelled at him. When officers made contact with the man who had been shoved, he did not wish to pursue any charges.
• Officers were requested to perform a check well-being on a man who was believed to be acting strangely. The man was found to be okay and upset over a family matter.
• Officers took a report of a residential burglar alarm. Upon arrival, contact was made with the homeowner and it was determined to be a false activation.
• Officers took a report of a found bicycle. If you are missing a bicycle, contact the Reed City Police to identify and claim it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.