Monday, Nov 28
Officer took a report of a High School student who had stolen a box of fundraiser candy bars. The matter has been referred to the prosecutor and probate court.
Officer found two High School students in possession of Vape devices. The students were given citations.
Tuesday, Nov 29
Officer was given a cell phone found on the street. The phone was returned to the owner.
Officer assisted a local business with serving a trespass notice on an individual suspected of stealing merchandise.
Officer arrested a 31-year-old male that violated his parole.
Officer investigated a series of threatening messages that a woman received from a family member. The matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review
Wednesday, Nov 30
Liaison officer issued a citation to a Reed City Middle School student in possession of two vape devices.
Officer investigated an accidental 911 call from the school. The student's phone accidentally dialed in their pocket when sat on.
Officer responded to a call for loud noises at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, the officer did not hear excessive noise from the apartment in question.
Liaison officer responded to a call about a student smoking marijuana in the bathroom. The student was issued a citation.
Officer was dispatched to a home to respond to an out of control special needs juvenile. The officer was able to talk to and calm the juvenile.
Thursday, Dec 1
Officer responded to a call about firewood being stolen from the ice rink.
Officer was requested to assist CPS with a check well-being on some children. The mother’s boyfriend was uncooperative. The woman and her children were later located and verified to be okay
Officer responded to a call from Reed City High School about a student in possession of a marijuana vape device. The juvenile was issued a citation.
Officer responded to a call about some noise at an apartment complex. The noise was the foot steps of the child in the above apartment. There was no criminal violation.
Officers took a report of an individual who was possibly suicidal. The individual agreed to seek medical help.
Friday, Dec 2
The liaison officer issued a citation to a teen for being in possession of a vape device.
Officer responded to a call about a man making suicidal comments. The man was taken voluntarily for medical treatment
Saturday, Dec 3
Officer responded to a wellbeing check, which resulted on the arrest of a 31-year-old female on a warrant.
Sunday, Dec 4
Officer was called to a residence with an open door. After investigation, the door was left opened by homeowner.
Officer was called to a home with a custody dispute. Both parties were advised to file for hearing or work it out civilly.
Officer responded to a call about a man making suicidal comments. The man denied being suicidal and was discovered to be in another state.
