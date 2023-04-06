Monday, March 20
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision occurred on the 100 block of E Todd Ave. No injuries and minimal damage to both vehicles. A citation was issued to the at-fault driver.
An officer was contacted by another police agency to attempt to locate and check the wellbeing of a victim in one of their investigations, they had been trying to check on but could not get in contact with. The individual was located and determined to be fine.
An officer was dispatched to a suicidal subject who was being violent in the parking lot of the medical facility. During this incident, the individual was taken into protective custody and brought into the hospital for treatment.
An officer responded to a call reporting a possible illegal burn taking place near the intersection of Park and W Upton Avenue. After investigation, it was determined that the individual was in compliance with the city ordinance.
Tuesday, March 21
The school liaison officer took a report of an assault between two students. The matter has been turned over to probate court and the prosecutor to review for possible charges.
Wednesday, March 22
An officer was dispatched to a residence regarding an unwanted ex-boyfriend. Following this investigation, a 41-year-old male subject was issued a trespassing notice, prohibiting him from being on the property.
An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to an individual having some type of medical/mental issue. Following this investigation, she was taken to the RCH for evaluation/treatment.
An officer responded to a complaint regarding a dispute between two neighbors and parking over property lines.
An officer served two abatement notices for trash in violation of city ordinance.
Thursday, March 23
The School Liaison officer was contacted regarding a possible missing juvenile. After a search of the area, the juvenile was found.
Two officers transported an individual from Reed City to a mental health treatment facility in Indiana.
An officer served an abatement notice for trash in violation of city ordinance.
Friday, March 24
Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department with a resistive individual who had been taken into protective custody for a mental health evaluation.
An officer took a report from a teen regarding her ex-boyfriend driving by her work numerous times in an hour period.
Saturday, March 25
An officer was dispatched to the RCH to assist hospital staff with an aggressive patient who had been petitioned for treatment and a CMH assessment.
An officer issued an abatement notice to a residence that was found to be in violation of Reed City Ordinance Chapter 1060.02 for excess refuse as well as not having running water.
An officer was dispatched to a location where an elderly man appeared as if he was trying to get into a person’s vehicle. Following this investigation, it was determined that the male was having some type of medical issue and EMS was called to the scene.
An officer met with Lake County Sheriffs Department, who arrested a 42-year-old female with an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. The female was transported to the Osceola County jail without any issues.
An officer responded to a call regarding a small family dispute. No issues.
Sunday, March 26
An officer was dispatched to assist OCSD deputies with a 45-year-old male who was walking down the road acting very aggressive and causing a disturbance. Following this assist, the male was arrested by the OCSD for disorderly conduct and resisting officers.
Monday, March 27
An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a verbal argument between two intoxicated individuals.
An officer responded to a local business to serve a trespass notice to a 45-year-old male to prevent him from coming on the property.
While on patrol an officer observed a man that appeared to be upset and in distress in the parking lot of a local business. Out of concern for the man’s well-being, the officer asked the man if there was any way he could assist him. The man cussed at the officer and refused any assistance. It was determined the man was actually yelling at the officer driving by and flipping him off likely trying to provoke some response from the officer. The officer verified with the manager that there was no problem and departed.
Tuesday, March 28
An officer was dispatched to assist EMS with an unresponsive male, he was transported to the hospital.
An officer was dispatched to transport an individual to Reed City Hospital for mental evaluation. The individual was experiencing paranoia and struggled with officers before being placed into protective custody. There were no injuries.
An officer was dispatched to a residence with reports of possible domestic assault. Upon arrival, it was unfounded.
An officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in reference to female juveniles fighting with each other. Following this investigation, the parents/guardians decided to keep all the kids separated and no one wished to pursue charges.
Wednesday, March 29
An Officer responded to a call at a senior care facility regarding assaultive behavior. In both cases the subjects were elderly and suffering from some form of mental issue such as Dementia or Alzheimer’s.
An officer took a report from a man regarding possible missing or stolen items. Due to the onset of dementia and unclear information from the man, there was not sufficient information to investigate further.
An officer made a transport of an individual needing treatment for mental health problems to an in-patient facility.
Thursday, March 30
An officer issued a trespass notice to a 31yr old male at an apartment complex. He was informed that if he returned, he could be cited or arrested. The male agreed and stated he would comply.
After stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, the officer issued a misdemeanor appearance citation to a 34-year-old woman for operating without insurance.
An officer was dispatched with CPS regarding an investigation of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree between a younger teen and adult. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, March 31
An officer made an arrest of a 28-year-old male that had an outstanding warrant out of Mecosta County. He was turned over to Mecosta County Deputies.
An officer took a report of a possible assault between two men. The matter is under further investigation.
An officer was advised to Be on the Lookout for a vehicle driving erratically. The officer was able to locate the vehicle parked in the driveway of the elderly owner’s residence. No one would answer the door when the officer attempted to make contact.
Saturday, April 1
An officer responded to a car/deer crash. No injuries.
An officer was dispatched to a location where a 29-year-old female was experiencing some type of mental health issue. After investigating, she was left in the care of her roommate.
Sunday, April 2
An officer was dispatched to a neighboring county to pick up a 61-year-old male for having a warrant out of Reed City. The male was picked up and taken back to the Osceola County Jail.
An officer was dispatched to a report that a man had vandalized the bathroom of a business. Upon arrival the male had departed. It was obvious the man had gotten sick in the bathroom, but nothing suggested any criminal intent.
An officer was dispatched regarding a patient being evaluated for mental health reasons who had become agitated and was trying to leave. The officer spoke to the man and was able to calm him and get him to agreed to stay for treatment.
