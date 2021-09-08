Monday, Aug 23
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a juvenile driving in an aggressive manner. The officers spoke to the young man about his driving and possible consequences if he were caught operating in an unsafe manner.
Tuesday, Aug 24
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. One individual had left prior to police arrival. The report was forwarded to the Prosecutor and officers have requested an arrest warrant.
• Officers were requested to speak with an individual who was receiving mental health treatment and angry that information had been shared with their spouse. The officer advised them on the proper way to pursue the matter if they chose.
• Officers were requested to attempt to locate a 78-year-old man with an outstanding warrant from a neighboring county. The man was arrested on the warrant and turned over to the neighboring county.
Wednesday, Aug 25
• Officers delivered a death notification to family as requested by Florida law enforcement.
• Officers took a report of a fight between teenagers. The matter has been turned over to probate for review.
• Officers were requested to check on an elderly woman whose friend could not make contact with her. It was discovered she was in another state with a friend.
• Officers were requested to stand by with EMS for safety due to an angry patient. The patient calmed down and was transported to the hospital.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle had to be towed.
Thursday, Aug 26
• Officers served a no trespass notice on a 36-year-old man. He was advised not to return to the property.
• Officers were dispatched to a pulled fire alarm and spoke with a young child about pulling the alarm.
• Officers took a report of a two-vehicle property damage accident. There was minor damage to the vehicles and no injuries reported.
• Officers were dispatched to assist with an agitated person receiving treatment for mental health matters. Officers were able to calm the individual without any further problems.
Friday, Aug 27
• Officers issued an appearance citation to a 36-year-old man for trespassing. He was given a ride to a nearby gas station to await a taxi.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of an elderly man wandering in the street. It was discovered the man was suffering from dementia. Contact was made with family, who took him into their care. The man’s safety and prevention of future incidents was discussed.
• Officers took a report of a juvenile in possession of a vape pen. A citation was issued and the matter turned over to Probate Court.
• Officers were dispatched to a trespass complaint. The man had left prior to officers’ arrival, and the caller did not wish any further action be taken.
• Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on three outstanding warrants for contempt of court. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a fight between a teenager and adult male. The matter is under investigation and will be submitted to the prosecutor for assault charges when completed.
Saturday, Aug 28
• Officers were dispatched to a threats call. It was discovered the threats had taken place outside the city jurisdiction and the caller was advised to contact the appropriate agency to take the report.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle with a loud stereo. The area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.
• Officers were requested by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department to attempt contact with a local resident in reference to a possible runaway. Contact was made and the runaway and family member agreed to meet with the deputy and discuss the matter.
• Officers assisted EMS on a medical call where a man in seizure had fallen on concrete and become injured.
Sunday, Aug 29
• Officers were dispatched to take a report of a stolen license plate. While recounting the day’s events, the man recalled a couple trying to flag him down and get him to stop on the roadway but not knowing their intent he continued on. The officer drove to the area the couple was trying to flag the caller down and found the license plate that had fallen off the vehicle due to faulty fasteners.
• Officers took a report of racial slurs being used at an apartment complex playground by some children toward another child. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched a noise complaint. A young teen was found to be playing loud music while parents weren’t home. A verbal warning was issued.
Monday, Aug 30
• Officers were dispatched to a residence to check the well-being of a subject who was reported to of been taken and was being held against their will. Upon arrival, the officers completed their investigation, which included contact with the subject in question, and were unable to substantiate the allegations.
• The School Resource Officer investigated a possession of a vape device by a student. The investigation was completed and the student was cited for this offense.
• Officers investigated a two-vehicle crash.
• Officers assisted undercover drug officers with the arrest of a subject. The subject was taken into custody without incident.
Tuesday, Aug 31
• Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the school zones.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person’s complaint. Upon arrival, the area was patrolled; however, the suspicious person was not located.
Wednesday, Sept 1
• The School Resource Officer investigated a possible threats complaint. Through investigation, it was determined there was no credible threat made to school staff or students.
• Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the school zones.
• Officers investigated a civil complaint.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for impeding traffic. Through investigation, it was discovered the operator was driving said vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance. The operator was cited for these offenses and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Thursday, Sept 2
• Officers received information of a subject operating a vehicle around town without a valid license. The subject was observed driving, was stopped and cited for this offense. The vehicle was then turned over to a licensed driver.
• Officers investigated an accident where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Through investigation, which included speaking with witnesses, it was discovered the initial statements given by those involved in this accident were false. The vehicle was towed from the scene and this report has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charges of providing false information to an officer and operating without a license.
• Officers investigated a retail fraud at a local business. The suspect was identified by security cameras, was then located and issued a misdemeanor citation for this offense. The subject was also trespassed from the property.
• Officers received a report of a missing child. Through investigation, it was discovered the school bus was running a little later than usual, but the child was eventually dropped off at home.
• Officers investigated a civil complaint regarding ownership of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer explained the proper course to legally settle the issue at hand.
Friday, Sept 3
• Officers investigated a complaint between two juveniles. This report has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office and probate court for review.
• Officers investigated a noise complaint. Upon arrival, no excessive noise was observed.
Saturday, Sept 4
• Officers investigated a trespassing incident between two subjects. Upon arrival, one party was transported to another location, where they waited for a ride.
Sunday, Sept 5
• Officers were dispatched to a possible assault that occurred between a father and a son. Upon arrival, it was discovered this incident was only a verbal argument.
