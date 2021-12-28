Monday, Dec. 13
Officers took a report of a vehicle that had driven through a fence. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
The school liaison officer took a report of a juvenile contemplating harming self and others. Mental health assistance has been provided to the juvenile. The juvenile had no plan to act and there is no direct or immediate threat to the schools.
Officers were dispatched to a car vs. deer accident. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the vehicle.
Officers made contact with a man in Rambadt Park after closing hours. The man was determined to be speaking on the phone with his girlfriend since her mother is not welcoming when he visits.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up. Contact was made with the resident who denied calling 911. It is unknown if there was a phone malfunction. No further calls were reported.
Officer took a report of a stolen catalytic convertor. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic between a dating couple. No crime was committed. Officer provided advice on keeping the situation calm and peaceful.
Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of an individual who had made suicidal comments. The individual had calmed down and had no plans to act, stating there was stress over family issues. The individual was left in the care of a family member.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex after a resident had heard what they believed to be another resident fall inside their apartment and were concerned for their safety. The officer made contact and the woman was okay.
While on patrol officers observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign. The 27-year-old male driver was issued an appearance citation for operating with a revoked license and not having insurance on the vehicle. A citation was also issued for failing to stop at the stop sign.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Officers were dispatched to a report of a young juvenile exposing themselves to another young juvenile. The matter was investigated. Due to age, it does not appear there was any intent. The child was advised it was not appropriate and parents agreed the matter would be monitored to prevent any further issues.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding an unwanted teen visitor that was causing problems with other teens. The officer responded and the teen was advised he is no longer allowed at the residence at the wishes of the owner.
Friday. Dec. 17
Officers were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint. Upon investigating and learning that the individual was developmentally disabled the store chose to not seek charges as long as the 18-year-old’s guardians agreed to pay for the items. The items were paid for.
Officers took a report of possible elder abuse. Upon further investigation there was no evidence of criminal activity but evidence to support an ongoing disagreement between family members over the proper way to care for the elderly person.
Officer were dispatched to a two-car accident. No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to both vehicles.
While on patrol officers observed the door to a vacant building open. The building was checked and the door secured.
While on patrol officers observed a vehicle broken down. The officers stood by for safety while the vehicle was repaired enough to move to a safe location.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department setting up a perimeter after the driver of a vehicle fled from them on foot. The officer assisted while they conducted their investigation.
Officers received a report of a possible criminal sexual conduct that had occurred approximately 10 years earlier. Due to the involved people being in several different jurisdictions in the state the matter was turned over to the Michigan State Police for investigation.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Officers were requested to check on a report of a plastic shield hanging from a utility pole. The officer determined there was no immediate danger and contact was made with the utility company.
