Monday, Aug. 22
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car crash. There was minor damage and no injuries.
• While investigating another matter, officers arrested a 54-year-old man on three outstanding felony warrants out of Mecosta County. He was turned over to Mecosta County deputies.
• Officers took a malicious destruction of property complaint. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious alarm type noise in a residential area. The officer located a malfunctioning weather radio in the garage of a residence.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
• Officers received a tip that a 58-year-old man might be driving his vehicle to his probation appointment without a valid license or valid vehicle registration. The man was found to be driving on a restricted license. He was cited for having an expired plate and not having proof of insurance.
• Officers were requested to stand by for safety while a parole agent searched a parolee’s vehicle. Upon contact, a 42-year-old woman, who had been an occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for drug possession out of a neighboring jurisdiction.
• Officers took a complaint of obscene phone calls. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers investigated a report of telephone harassment. At the conclusion of this investigation, the complainant blocked the number in question.
• Officers investigated a complaint of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report said accident. The operator was located and issued misdemeanor citations for this incident. Additionally, a passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a valid warrant out of Osceola County.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
• Officers investigated a malicious destruction to a vehicle tire and a breaking and entering into a travel trail. This incident is under investigation.
• Officers investigated six separate incidents where vehicle tires were intentionally damaged. These incidents are under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a subject, as their doctor’s office had not been able to make contact with them. Upon arrival, contact was made, and said subject called their doctor’s office.
• Officers were dispatched to an unwanted subject, who was refusing to leave a residence. Upon arrival, it was discovered the subject in questions had left prior to the officer’s arrival.
• Officers investigated a malicious destruction to a vehicle. This incident is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the subject in question was not located but was interviewed later that evening.
• Officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex on the report of a disorderly person. Upon arrival, the subject in question was not located, but was interviewed later that evening. A verbal warning was issued for the noise.
Thursday, Aug. 25
• The school resource officer assisted school staff with a disorderly juvenile student. Officers were dispatched to a local business on the report of a customer acting suspicious. Contact was made with said customer. The subject left the scene once their credentials were verified.
• Officers arrested a subject for violating the conditions of a no contact order.
Friday, Aug 26
• Officers investigated a natural death complaint.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible breaking and entering in progress at a local residence. Upon arrival, the scene was secured, and it was discovered a person hired by the owner was cleaning out said residence.
• Officers issued two citations for expired registration plates and one speeding citation.
Sunday, Aug. 27
• Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked outside a local business.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for an expired plate. Through investigation, it was discovered the operator was operating without a valid license and without valid insurance. The operator was cited for these offenses and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
