Monday, March 28
• Upon stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. The matter has been turned over for further investigation
• Officers investigated a complaint of trespassing. A door-to-door window salesman, who had a permit to solicit business, allegedly refused to leave the property of the caller. The matter was investigated and sent to the prosecutor for review.
• Officers were requested to perform a well-being check. The caller stated she had been unable to get a hold of her friend. Officers made contact with the woman who had fallen an injured herself a few days prior but had received treatment and was being cared for by other friends
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on a possible domestic assault situation. Officers stood by for officer safety.
• Officers responded to a disorderly juvenile. The juvenile calmed and agreed with the officer not to cause any more trouble.
Tuesday, March 29
• Officers were requested when an individual receiving mental health treatment became agitated. Medical staff were able to calm the individual and agreed to treatment.
Wednesday, March 30
• Officers were called to investigate a voice mail that was believed to have been accidentally dialed. The content of the background conversation in the voicemail suggested someone may be getting hurt. The officer contacted a neighboring police department who checked on the person and the person was determined to be okay.
• Officers responded with EMS for safety to an overdose. The individual was cooperative and went with EMS.
• Officers responded to the larceny of a package from a door step. The matter is under investigation.
Thursday, March 31
• Officers took a complaint from an angry individual stating the police had never arrived when called. It was explained to the woman that her mother, who was the original caller, had called back stating she no longer wanted an officer to respond. Once advised of the new information, the individual was no longer angry.
• Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicles.
Tuesday, April 5
• Officers located two individuals in the park after hours. They were given a verbal warning.
Wednesday, April 6
• Officers were dispatched to check on an individual who was possibly suicidal. Contact was made and the individual stated they were not suicidal and denied any need for assistance.
• While investigating another matter, officers observed a vehicle playing music at excessive volume. A warning was issued and the music was turned down.
Thursday, April 7
• Officers were requested to check the well-being of a student who had not been at school. Contact was made and the student will be attending online classes.
Friday, April 8
• Officers took a two-car crash. No injuries were reported and only minor damage to the vehicles.
• Officers were dispatched to a young juvenile riding a scooter unsupervised. Contact was made with the parent who works nights and had accidentally fallen asleep.
Saturday, April 9
• Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. Upon contact, the individual in question moved on.
• Officers stood by with the Michigan State Police on a traffic stop for officer safety reasons.
• Officer assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department in attempting to locate a teenager who had left from their parent without permission.
Sunday, April 10
• Officers arrested a 37- and a 41-year-old male on outstanding warrants for burglary. This stems from an investigation from early March of this year. Both males are Columbian nationals believed to be in the country illegally. They were lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident and are awaiting arraignment.
