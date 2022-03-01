Monday, Feb. 14
• An officer investigated a complaint concerning a threatening and harassing email that was received by an individual. The incident has been documented and the email attached to the report.
• An officer was dispatched to an area along U.S. 10 where a caller had reported a mattress was in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, the owner was strapping the mattress securely to her vehicle.
• During a routine traffic stop, an officer discovered that an individual had an outstanding warrant from a neighboring county. The man was transported to the Mecosta County Jail without incident.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• An officer responded to a local business for a possible altercation between two individuals. After interviewing both parties, it was determined no injuries were sustained or threats had been made, and they both left the scene without further incident.
• An officer assisted an Osceola County Deputy on U.S. 131 for a motorist who had run out of gas and had left the vehicle behind to get fuel. Due to the fact that family members were left in the vehicle, the officers provided traffic safety until his return.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• An officer received a complaint concerning two juveniles who appeared to have snuck out and were missing. In route to start searching for the individuals, the officer received notification that they had in fact returned home. The boys were interviewed and given advice on following parental rules as well as abiding by the laws that are enforced for their safety and well-being.
• Officers investigated a bullying complaint at a local school involving two juveniles. Family members, along with school personnel, have been interviewed and are taking appropriate measures to handle the issue.
• Officers responded to a two-car accident. There was minor damage to both vehicles but no injuries were sustained.
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Officers investigated a complaint of possible threats between students at a local school. Interviews have been conducted with school administrators as well as parental guardians. The case will be forwarded to probate for review.
• An officer responded to a complaint of stalking and threatening behavior. This matter is being investigated.
Friday, Feb. 18
• An officer was called to assist an Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy with finding a man who had violated his bond conditions.
• Officers were advised of a possible violation of bond release conditions. Upon investigating, it was determined bond conditions had not been violated.
• Officers were asked to perform a well-being check on an individual. It was determined that the person had appeared to have moved out of the area, so contact was not able to be made.
• An officer was called to the local high school to be a presence during a basketball game due to fighting that occurred between students during the game. The officer did not witness any other incident and no injuries were reported.
Saturday, Feb. 19
• An officer was dispatched to a residence to investigate a possible child abuse complaint. Interviews were conducted and pictures were taken and submitted to DHS.
Sunday, Feb. 20
• Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival, it was determined no assistance was needed.
