Monday, March 21
• A call was received into the department concerning a potential violation of a trespassing order, as well as suspicious activity occurring at the same location. An Officer interviewed the tenant and was allowed inside of the home. There was no evidence indicative of the allegation and the person said to be trespassing was not present.
• An officer investigated a complaint regarding the larceny of a bicycle. This incident is open pending further investigation.
• Two traffic stops were conducted for various infractions within the city.
Tuesday, March 22
• An officer assisted the Reed City Fire Department for a possible house fire. The nature of the fire was determined to be accidental. No major damage and no injuries occurred.
• An officer responded to a complaint of vandalism at a local business. Photographs were taken and video footage is being reviewed.
• Our department received a call that a man had witnessed two young boys carrying what appeared to be a post and road sign down a local trail. When asked to hand it over, the kids complied and said items were returned to DPW.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding infraction, and through investigation, discovered the operator did not have valid insurance on their vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for the speeding offense, and for operating without security. The vehicle was secured and left at the scene until valid insurance was obtained.
Thursday, March 24
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment for a possible domestic assault complaint. Upon arrival, interviews were conducted, and it was determined that no physical assault occurred as this was a verbal argument. The officers cleared the scene once their assistance was no longer needed.
• An officer made contact with two subjects who were soliciting window and roofing services within the city. It was determined they did not hold a valid peddlers permit, and were instructed to cease said activity until a permit was obtained.
• Officers assisted Osceola County Deputies in Evart Township with an incident involving an armed subject.
• Four traffic stops were conducted for various infractions within the city.
Friday, March 25
• An officer investigated a complaint of garbage blowing from one yard to another. The officer spoke will all parties involved and a verbal warning was issued.
Saturday, March 26
• An officer investigated a suspicious situation that occurred within the city.
