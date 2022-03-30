Monday, March 14
• An officer was dispatched to a local school to investigate a juvenile who was found to be in possession of a vape device. The subject was issued a citation for the offense.
Wednesday, March 16
• An officer responded to a complaint regarding juveniles using a marijuana vaping device at a residence during a sleepover. Following this investigation, no physical evidence of a controlled substance was located and the parents agreed to take the necessary disciplinary actions against their children. No citations issued.
• A female visited the Reed City Police Department to report a possible fraud situation concerning an elderly woman and her caretaker. An investigation into the allegations was performed, and the mentioned victim has no desire to press any charges against the individual being accused of fraud.
Thursday, March 17
• Officers were dispatched to a local school to investigate a juvenile reported as being disruptive as well as making statements pertaining to suicide. It was determined that the juvenile needed to seek medical attention and was transported to the hospital without incident for an evaluation.
• An officer responded to a complaint at a local apartment complex concerning a band-aid being placed over a doorbell camera lens. It was determined that a neighboring apartment tenant felt the camera was set up to be able to view into their particular unit and did not feel comfortable with this. The officer did feel that the camera could still be utilized but set up at a different angle as to not invade the neighbor’s privacy. The officer attempted to make contact with the doorbell camera owner, but they did not answer their phone or have a voicemail system set up. Management of the complex has been made aware of the situation and has agreed to handle it.
• An officer was dispatched to a local school in reference to a female student having suicidal thoughts. Following this investigation, the student was taken to the ER by a parent.
• An officer responded to a call regarding a runaway juvenile. The officer located the young man and was able to transport him safely to his home and turned over to his parent.
Friday, March 18
• An officer was asked to check an area where it was reported that a juvenile stepped out in front of a car, causing the driver to slam on their brakes. The officer was not able to locate the juvenile.
• An officer performed a well-being-check on a child after receiving a tip of a possible abuse allegation. After interviewing people living in the home, as well as viewing the child in question, there was no evidence of abuse or neglect.
• An officer was asked to investigate a situation at the local school where a student was exhibiting troubling behavior. The matter is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.