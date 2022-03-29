Monday, March 7
• Officers responded to a request from an anonymous caller to perform a well-being check at a local apartment complex. The caller had reported hearing loud voices and noises in the unit. Upon arrival, officers did not hear anything suspicious and made several attempts to make contact with the tenants in question but were unable to receive any response.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation. Upon arrival, both parties admitted to arguing but there was no evidence of anything physical occurring. Prior to vacating the scene, a family member arrived who assured they would be able to monitor the situation.
• An officer was dispatched to a local apartment complex for an unruly juvenile. Upon arrival, family members had been able to calm the child down.
Tuesday, March 8
• During a routine traffic stop, the officer on duty discovered that an individual was driving on an expired driver’s license and expired registration. The individual was issued an appearance citation for his offenses and was able to get a ride home. The vehicle was towed to the man’s residence.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence to investigate the report of an individual making threats with a baseball bat. Upon arrival, the subject had taken off and was unable to be located. There were no injuries or damages at the scene and the caller did not wish to pursue charges.
Wednesday, March 9
• An officer responded to a call from a local school about a student who had behaved inappropriately and then left the school without permission to do so. The student was located and the case has been forwarded to Probate for review.
Thursday, March 10
• The department received a CPS referral concerning a possible case of child abuse. The officer visited the home in question and did not uncover any evidence of physical abuse, but did report unsanitary and unsafe living conditions to the CPS worker.
• An officer was dispatched to a private residence for an argument occurring between a couple. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the male involved was intoxicated. There was no evidence of physical injuries and both parties were advised to part ways for the rest of the evening. The officer stayed at the scene until the female subject left the home to assure the situation was under control.
Friday, March 11
• An officer was asked to be present at a home while personal belongings were being removed in the event an argument may happen. The items were gathered without incident.
• Officers arrested a 33-year-old man for failing to appear in court. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers took a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed and notice will be sent to the last known owners.
Saturday, March 12
• An officer was asked to investigate a 911 hang up phone call that dispatch had received. The Officer talked with the adult in the home and determined that her small child had been playing with her phone and mistakenly made the call.
