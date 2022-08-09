Monday, July 18
• Officer arrested a 19-year-old male on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department regarding a woman, who was experiencing mental health difficulties, making threats toward medical staff.
• Officers arrested a 26-year-old female on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
• Officer dispatched to a local business regarding a woman sitting on the sidewalk blocking foot traffic. The woman was transported to the bus stop to await her bus.
Tuesday, July 19
• Officer dispatched to a local business for a burglar alarm. Following investigation, it was found to be a false alarm.
• Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant for Child Neglect after a July incident where her three children were left unsupervised.
• Officers were called to a woman loitering in a laundromat. The woman was transported to a homeless shelter.
Wednesday, July 20
• Officer responded to breaking and entering of storage units. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were requested to do a well-being check on a man who was possibly suicidal. The man assured officers he was OK and was advised to call if he needed help.
• Officers were dispatched to a potential impaired driver after the caller observed them getting into their vehicle. Upon contact, it was determined the person in question was in poor health, which affected their balance and walk.
Thursday, July 21
• Officers dispatched to Reed City Hospital where a male subject was disorderly and angry with the time he had been waiting. He was advised they were busy and he would be seen as soon as possible, but he would have to wait calmly. He opted to leave to seek treatment elsewhere.
• Officer received a call of possible criminal sexual conduct between two juveniles. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers arrested a 63-year-old man on a three-count warrant for Installing and Using an eavesdropping device, surveilling an Unclothed Person, and Stalking, all involving his estranged wife. He was transported to the Osceola County Jail and lodged without incident.
Friday, July 22
• Officers provided traffic control for a funeral procession.
• Officer dispatched to a breaking and entering at a residence. The matter is under investigation.
• Officer responded to a residence that reported trash being blown into her yard from a nearby commercial dumpster. Contact was made with the business to remedy the matter.
• Officers arrested a 41-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant for child support.
• Officers arrested a 26-year-old male subject on two outstanding warrants for child support and failing to appear in court.
Saturday, July 23
• Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault. Upon arrival, it was determined the man had gotten into a verbal argument with his boyfriend over his driving. His boyfriend had thrown his things out of the house. The man was transported to a gas station to await a ride from a friend.
• Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant for child neglect. This stemmed from a complaint in May where the woman was found to be too intoxicated to supervise or care for her children.
Sunday, July 24
• Officer dispatched to apartment building for loud television complaint. After an investigation, the neighbor agreed to turn it off for the night.
• Officer was contacted regarding a juvenile putting graffiti on the support pole of an apartment complex basketball hoop. The matter will be turned over to Probate Court.
• Officer dispatched to a call referencing a male minor subject being out of control and threatening to harm himself. Subject was transported to Reed City Hospital for evaluation.
• Officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.
