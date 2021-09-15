Monday, Sept 6
• Officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at a local business. It was determined an employee had come in on the holiday and had an entry code for the door, but not an alarm code.
• Officers received a report of a vehicle weaving constantly within its lane. Upon contact with the driver, there were no signs of driving impaired.
Tuesday, Sept 7
• Officers took a report regarding a three-car property damage accident. One car backed into two other parked cars. There were no reported injuries and only minor damage.
• Officers were dispatched to the city campground, after the storm, regarding fallen trees. Due to the high number of calls coming into dispatch, officers were requested to check on people camping and advise if there were any injured or in need of medical assistance. Several trees had fallen, with some falling on travel trailers. There was some damage to the travel trailers, but no injuries were reported.
• Officers were requested to stand by while a man removed his belongings from his girlfriend’s apartment to prevent a physical altercation.
Wednesday, Sept 8
• Officers were dispatched to a car fire. Preliminary investigation indicates a possibility of arson. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the woman stated upon returning home, she noticed paint marks on her vehicle and believes she was in an accident earlier in the day. Since it happened out of the area, she was put in touch with the proper police agency.
Thursday, Sept 9
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious situation. A local business reported a man claiming to be from a major credit card company and asked to see their credit card terminal, but could not produce any company identification. He was refused access to the card terminal and departed after leaving a brochure. There is no indication of fraud at this time.
Friday, Sept 10
• Officers, along with CPS, investigated a possible case of criminal sexual conduct. The matter is still under investigation.
• Officers were requested to speak to a juvenile about walking into a residence without permission. The juvenile had previously lived at the residence when his parent was in a dating relationship.
• The school liaison officer issued an appearance citation to a 17-year-old for being a minor in possession of marijuana.
Saturday, Sept 11
• Officers stopped a vehicle with no license plate. Upon further investigation, the 29-year-old male driver was issued an appearance citation for Driving on a Suspended License and No Insurance. The vehicle was towed.
• The officer took a report from a woman who believed she was being followed by a man her family had been in a dispute with prior. Upon talking to the man, he stated he was of the belief she was following him. Both were instructed to stay away from each other.
Sunday, Sept 12
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to locate the driver of a vehicle that had rolled over. At that time, the driver was not located.
