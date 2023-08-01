Public Notice
There has been a recent increase in scams involving the older population. One tells the victim they have won the lottery of clearing house. It asks to send gift cards. Another preys on older single women who meet a man online that works on an oil rig and needs financial help because he can’t get to his bank until he is back on shore. Again, it asks for money and gift cards.
Monday, July 24
• Officers served an abatement notice for overgrown grass.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence for a welfare check. After investigation, all parties were OK.
Tuesday, July 25
• Officers served an abatement notice for overgrown grass.
Wednesday, July 26
• An officer was dispatched to a residence for a stolen bicycle complaint.
• An officer served a trespass order.
• An officer assisted Big Rapids Police with a scam investigation that partially occurred in Reed City.
• An officer responded to a call regarding some wires down.
Thursday, July 27
• Officers were dispatched to a larceny of solar lights from a front yard.
• Officers were asked to stand by while a utility service made contact with a disgruntled customer.
• An officer was dispatched to a location for a possible forged check and a senior citizen being taken advantage of. Upon investigation the matter was unfounded.
• Officers served an abatement notice for trash at two different residences.
Friday, July 28
• Officers took a report of a found cell phone. The phone is heavily damaged and does not appear to be functional. If you are missing this cell phone contact the RCPD to identify.
• Officers were dispatched to a disagreement between a landlord and tenant.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. The 50-year-old male driver was arrested for OWI 2nd, Probation Violation, and Violation of Bond conditions.
• An officer made a welfare check of a man after he made comments of hurting himself, he was OK.
• An officer was dispatched to a location with claims of minors smoking marijuana. Upon arrival, nobody was at the location.
Saturday, July 29
• An officer stopped a vehicle for running a red light. The 23-year-old female driver was cited for running the light and given a misdemeanor citation for Improper Use of a Registration Plate.
Sunday, July 30
• An officer was called to an apartment complex regarding an upstairs neighbor walking too loudly. The loud walker had likely sat down prior to the officer’s arrival as he heard no offending footsteps.
• An officer issued an abatement notice regarding overgrown grass in violation of city ordinance.
