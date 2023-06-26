Monday, June 12
Officers were dispatched to a possible scam regarding a deaf man selling sign language cards.
Tuesday, June 13
An officer responded to Reed City Hospital regarding an irate patient. Upon arrival, the patient was inside and calmer.
Wednesday, June 14
An officer, while patrolling, observed a dog running loose. The owner was contacted to rescue the dog.
Officers were dispatched to a car/motorcycle accident. The driver of the car left the scene. The motorcycle operator did suffer significant injury. Following a three-day investigation officers did locate and arrest a 27-year-old woman for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Serious Injury.
An officer responded to a call regarding a possible larceny. After investigating, it turned out to be a civil matter.
Officers were dispatched to a possible wanted person. Upon investigation, the individual did not have any outstanding warrants.
Thursday, June 15
An officer responded to a call regarding possible drag racing in town. After investigating, the report was unfounded.
An officer took a report of possible embezzlement. The case is still under investigation.
Friday, June 16
An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of the 43-year-old female driver for an outstanding warrant.
Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault. Prior to the officer’s arrival the female half of the altercation had departed. The incident was unfounded.
Saturday, June 17
An officer assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department on a possible suicide attempt. The individual had not yet done self harm and was taken to hospital for treatment.
An officer responded to a possible road rage incident. The second vehicle could not be located. The case is still under investigation.
Sunday, June 18
Officers received a complaint of possible Criminal Sexual Conduct. Following the investigation, a 57-year-old man was arrested on six counts of CSC in the 1st Degree. The investigation is still open and additional charges are possible.
Officers were dispatched to a call of a flooded basement. The caller stated someone had turned her hose on causing her basement to flood
Officers were dispatched to a severely injured deer.
Officers were dispatched to a possible suicidal individual. Upon contact, it was unfounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.