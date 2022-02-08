Monday, Jan. 31
• An officer responded to a local business pertaining to a suspected destruction of property situation. Pictures were taken of the areas involved and video footage has been reviewed.
• An individual contacted the department requesting a well-being check on her child who was currently staying with the father. An officer verified that the child was fine.
• Officers took a complaint of debit card fraud between an estranged couple. The caller later advised he did not wish to pursue the matter.
• Officers received a complaint of a possible child abuse situation. Interviews have been made with all parties involved. The matter is unfounded at this time.
• While on an unrelated complaint, an officer was approached by a local apartment complex manager. The officer was informed of an individual who was violating his no trespassing order being on the property. A warrant has been requested for no trespassing violations.
• An individual came into the department and reported being harassed by a group of individuals upon leaving her place of employment. Officers received calls that the suspects were reported being seen by other community businesses and residents behaving strangely as well. The officer made contact with the individuals and concluded no illegal activity had occurred.
• An officer was dispatched to a local apartment complex for two individuals who were involved in a dispute. Both subjects were interviewed, as well as the apartment manager. The officer instructed both individuals to stay away from each other and refrain from all communications. Both parties agreed to this resolution.
• An officer was requested to perform a well-being check on two females. It was determined that the two individuals did not live at the address that was provided and were currently residing in another county. New address information was obtained for that location, and that county’s officers were able to assure the two girls were OK.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
• An officer was dispatched to a residence for a possible dispute between a landlord and tenant. The tenant claimed she was in the process of moving out but felt threatened by the landlord’s actions. The officer advised them to refrain from any communications and give themselves a cool down period during the moving out process. They both agreed and the case has been closed.
Thursday, Feb. 3
• During a routine property inspection at a local storage facility, an officer noticed an open door to one of the storage units. The officer attempted to contact the building owner about the situation and left a message. As the officer was still at the scene, an individual arrived at the location and explained she was in fact the renter and was in the process of moving items into the unit. The building owner returned the call to the officer and was able to confirm that she was in fact the appropriate renter of the unit.
• An officer was dispatched to a local residence for a 911 hang up call. It was determined that a small child, playing with a phone, had accidentally dialed the number. The officer was able to verify that the child was fine and there was not any type of emergency situation happening.
Saturday, Feb. 5
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in response to a tenant feeling harassed while trying to move her belongings out of the home. Upon arrival, the tenant had all of her belongings out of the house and was able to leave the home without any further problems.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence for a possible suicide attempt by overdose. Emergency responders were called in the event that medical attention should be needed. Upon arrival of the home and with the help of the MSP contact was finally made with the subject who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The woman denied taking any pills or attempting suicide but admitted to consuming alcohol. After inspection of the home, it was determined no evidence of a suicide attempt had occurred and the woman rejected visiting the local hospital for further analysis. A family member was called and agreed to stay with the woman to assure her safety and make sure she was OK.
Sunday, Feb. 6
• An officer was called for a possible Minor Under the Influence situation. At this time the matter is unfounded.
• Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a two-car property damage accident.
• An officer was dispatched to a home to investigate the possibility of voices being heard and suspicious activity happening around the outside of a home. Two MSP Officers also assisted to search the perimeter of the property along with all of the outbuildings. After a complete search, it was found that there was no evidence of anyone trespassing on the property.
